Home Discussions You are here For the first time in years, T-Mobile is vulnerable, and this is what Verizon's new CEO should do General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 09, 2025, 12:52 PM What you are saying in this article is about 50% right. Yes driving more competition in the pricing area makes perfect sense. The other 50% about committing to keep stores open is in lala land. Every Verizon store near me is third party and it looks like that is what Verizon wants. They continue it seems to close good corporate stores and give more stores to predatory third party sales staff. Att doing the same thing. T-Mobile closed the two third party near me and is removing their corporate stores so seems they are they only one keeping stores. Like Reactions All Quote Zeddlar Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I am an OTR truck driver, so I can speak on the national service quality of both Verizon and T-Mobile. After close to 2 decades of being a loyal Verizon customer, I can safely say that dismal service all over the country, shady business deals and more, have insured I for one, will never go back to Verizon. They went downhill and crashed around the time 5g started being talked about, and they just never came back. T-Mobile has made sure I'm a happy customer and their service is way beyond either Verizon or my AT&T Hotspot. For less than I was paying for a cheap Motorola g Stylus 5g on prepaid Verizon service and my AT&T Hotspot, I've got T-Mobile's top plan and a senior discount, unlimited everything, 2 subscription tv services, Satellite backup service and 300gb of Hotspot for right at $103 a month. I pay $128 a month total because i also upgraded to the S25 ultra, so i have around a $25a month payment on it. For the $110 I was paying for Verizon and AT&T I got Disney plus unlimited everything on the phone except the 20gb Hotspot limit for $55 with autopay and the AT&T Hotspot was a grandfathered 100gb power month plan for $55 with autopay.Service difference: Verizon doesn't have things covered as well a they would have you believe, lots of dead spots out west and up north, their internet is heavily throttled and I rarely did better than 20Mbps download, even in major cities in relatively low population areas. AT&T gets service nearly everywhere and speeds vary, but are better than Verizon at typically 25-100Mbps down. T-Mobile so far, completely impresses. I almost never lose cell service and the speeds are on average 300Mbps - 1.2Gbps. And yes, I get Gbps service a lot, but not everywhere and it's subject to network congestion obviously, but at it's worst, it is still better than the other two at their best. So no, I seriously doubt Verizon stands a chance in hell of dethroning T-Mobile just on what I've said. I didn't mention that satellite now works with a few apps for hikers like all trails and gmaps, with the promise of internet and voice service over satellite in the near future, and T-Mobile has promised that satellite service will in no way interfere with their commitment to continue building out their terrestrial cell service. So yeah, Verizon can have all the wet dreams they want, but that isn't reality and likely never will be. Verizon is good at talking a big game, they usually stink on delivering those promises. Don't see that changing now. Like Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... 