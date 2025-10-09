Home Discussions You are here Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 09, 2025, 12:53 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. "it’ll still sell like hotcakes" "It’ll still sell better than any other foldable"There is no doubt abut it Like 2 Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... A well-balanced article... Like Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵TuGa121 said: "it’ll still sell like hotcakes" "It’ll still sell better than any other foldable"There is no doubt abut it ... Well-balanced TuGaGa? I don't think so... 😅 Like 3 Reactions All Quote PatrickH0rne Arena Apprentice • 4d agoedited ... What's with the idea that Samsung has perfected the FF with the Fold 7? Actually the FF is one reason I'm keeping my 5. The only + is a larger large display, but it is also almost square so even that's mitigated. The larger small display is my turn off. I love the small narrow FF of the 3,4,5,6 series. Super comfortable in hand and for active use it is so handy. The wider display improves typing space, but pushes the Fold back to yet another unwieldy wide uncomfortable slab for daily use. And on top of it all, there is basically no option for a portrait or landscape when going to the large internal screen. Previous form factor allowed that.And of course while everyone has fawned over the ultra thin design. It's basically pointless once you consider the now massive camera bone that makes it even more floppy when you set it on a table and try to touch it with one hand. Something has to be done about these camera bumps. Get rid of that, then we can talk about a fan phone.This and no SPen support, and I am stuck going to the 6 only as an upgrade. Like 2 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Personally, I have no "desire" for a folding phone because of the price.I am not a gamer, video streamer etc. Most of the use of my phone is actually as a phone, texting & streaming music. I don't use it for runningwork business, although I do use it for work.If the price of these things came down to the price of around $1,000-1200MORE people would probably purchase them.In America, if we had more competition than the Samsung/Apple duopoly, theprice might come down. You can't tell me the cost to manufacturing, discountingadvertising & some "design research" justifies the high price. It's only that highbecause people are willing to pay that price. Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Nokfan1603 said: Well-balanced TuGaGa? I don't think so... 😅 ... You good man. Your weird. Like Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Apple fans will buy Apples foldable. You heard it here first! Such insight much journalism! Like 2 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... PhoneArena: "this is one of the dumbest things a phone company can do, here is why Apple is amazing for doing itAlso PhoneArena: "This Android phone sets a new bar for photography and battery and pushes the envolope on what's possible. It's half the price of Apple. Here's why we hate it and it's bad for everyone"You guys suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck Like 7 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵PatrickH0rne said: What's with the idea that Samsung has perfected the FF with the Fold 7? Actually the FF is one reason I'm keeping my 5. The only + is a larger large display, but it is also almost square so even that's mitigated. The larger small display is my turn off. I love the small narrow FF of the 3,4,5,6 series. Super comfortable in hand and for active use it is so handy. The wider display improves typing space, but pushes the Fold back to yet another unwieldy wide uncomfortable slab for daily use. And on top of it all, there is basically no option for a portrait or landscape when going to the large internal screen. Previous form factor allowed that.And of course while everyone has fawned over the ultra thin design. It's basically pointless once you consider the now massive camera bone that makes it even more floppy when you set it on a table and try to touch it with one hand. Something has to be done about these camera bumps. Get rid of that, then we can talk about a fan phone.This and no SPen support, and I am stuck going to the 6 only as an upgrade. ... The fold 7 is barely 2 mm thicker than and iPhone 17 pro max and just as wide as a regular slab phone what are you even complaining about. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Waterhead1977 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... These all so called "apple fans" and are just like herd of sheep's no matter how fh it cost, we just need to go with trends. These all so called "apple fans" and are just like herd of sheep's no matter how fh it cost, we just need to go with trends. Apple always been behind Samsung or even Google phones in screen resolutions, photography and a lot of different small stuff. Apple is like a trend - if you don't own one, then you're not cool. F... K that!
