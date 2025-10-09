iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
"it’ll still sell like hotcakes" "It’ll still sell better than any other foldable"

There is no doubt abut it

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

A well-balanced article...

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵TuGa121 said: "it’ll still sell like hotcakes" "It’ll still sell better than any other foldable"

There is no doubt abut it

Well-balanced TuGaGa? I don't think so... 😅

PatrickH0rne
PatrickH0rne
Arena Apprentice
• 4d agoedited

What's with the idea that Samsung has perfected the FF with the Fold 7? Actually the FF is one reason I'm keeping my 5. The only + is a larger large display, but it is also almost square so even that's mitigated. The larger small display is my turn off. I love the small narrow FF of the 3,4,5,6 series. Super comfortable in hand and for active use it is so handy. The wider display improves typing space, but pushes the Fold back to yet another unwieldy wide uncomfortable slab for daily use. And on top of it all, there is basically no option for a portrait or landscape when going to the large internal screen. Previous form factor allowed that.

And of course while everyone has fawned over the ultra thin design. It's basically pointless once you consider the now massive camera bone that makes it even more floppy when you set it on a table and try to touch it with one hand. Something has to be done about these camera bumps. Get rid of that, then we can talk about a fan phone.

This and no SPen support, and I am stuck going to the 6 only as an upgrade.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Personally, I have no "desire" for a folding phone because of the price.

I am not a gamer, video streamer etc. Most of the use of my phone is

actually as a phone, texting & streaming music. I don't use it for running

work business, although I do use it for work.

If the price of these things came down to the price of around $1,000-1200

MORE people would probably purchase them.

In America, if we had more competition than the Samsung/Apple duopoly, the

price might come down. You can't tell me the cost to manufacturing, discounting

advertising & some "design research" justifies the high price. It's only that high

because people are willing to pay that price.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵Nokfan1603 said:

Well-balanced TuGaGa? I don't think so... 😅

You good man. Your weird.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Apple fans will buy Apples foldable. You heard it here first! Such insight much journalism!

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

PhoneArena: "this is one of the dumbest things a phone company can do, here is why Apple is amazing for doing it


Also PhoneArena: "This Android phone sets a new bar for photography and battery and pushes the envolope on what's possible. It's half the price of Apple. Here's why we hate it and it's bad for everyone"


You guys suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵PatrickH0rne said:

What's with the idea that Samsung has perfected the FF with the Fold 7? Actually the FF is one reason I'm keeping my 5. The only + is a larger large display, but it is also almost square so even that's mitigated. The larger small display is my turn off. I love the small narrow FF of the 3,4,5,6 series. Super comfortable in hand and for active use it is so handy. The wider display improves typing space, but pushes the Fold back to yet another unwieldy wide uncomfortable slab for daily use. And on top of it all, there is basically no option for a portrait or landscape when going to the large internal screen. Previous form factor allowed that.

And of course while everyone has fawned over the ultra thin design. It's basically pointless once you consider the now massive camera bone that makes it even more floppy when you set it on a table and try to touch it with one hand. Something has to be done about these camera bumps. Get rid of that, then we can talk about a fan phone.

This and no SPen support, and I am stuck going to the 6 only as an upgrade.

The fold 7 is barely 2 mm thicker than and iPhone 17 pro max and just as wide as a regular slab phone what are you even complaining about.

Waterhead1977
Waterhead1977
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

These all so called "apple fans" and are just like herd of sheep's no matter how fh it cost, we just need to go with trends. Apple always been behind Samsung or even Google phones in screen resolutions, photography and a lot of different small stuff. Apple is like a trend - if you don't own one, then you're not cool. F... K that!

