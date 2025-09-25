Home Discussions You are here It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this? General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 25, 2025, 7:59 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Here’s a perfect example of AI being put to great use—the Pixel boasts the best camera by far. The photos are stunning, with incredible detail. To those who downplay the usefulness of AI in 2025 (looking at you, #iSheep), Google just showed how valuable AI can be when applied for the right reasons. Congrats to Google! Hopefully, Samsung adopts a similar approach next year. Today, software has become far more important than hardware, and Google has been demonstrating this for years. Like 6 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 22h agoedited ... Regrettably, I must reiterate my previous statement that camera results published on PhoneArena are not reliable. I respectfully disagree with your results compared to those from DXOMARK. This is the second or third year that you have been rating cameras while DXOMARK has been doing so for many years.I would like to share a little secret with you. A few years ago, NUNOB512 was not a staunch supporter of Samsung, particularly around the time the Note 7 exploded. He always preferred XPERIA devices and claimed that his Samsung devices were not as good as his XPERIA devices at that time. When GSM Arena or Phone Arena criticized the camera on Xperia phones, none of them were considered credible except for DXOMARK. This hypocrisy is evident in his actions.Recently, we discussed the device with the best screen in 2025. PhoneArena or GSM Arena claimed it was Apple, but DXOMARK had the S25U as the top device. As you can see, DXOMARK was accurate in this instance, but not in their camera ratings. This demonstrates the inconsistency in their evaluations.Despite his derogatory remarks towards Apple users, he is the most ardent Android enthusiast I have ever encountered. Last Sunday, he observed the GPS issue on his Fold 7 but chose to disregard it, as if it had never occurred. This behavior exemplifies his true nature. The most significant sheep in this scenario is himself. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 21h agoedited ... Google Pixel 10 Pro XLaccording tot he real pros DXOMARKProsWell-balanced exposure and wide dynamic range, ensuring consistent quality in both photo and videoNatural color rendering with accurate white balance and pleasing skin tonesFast and reliable autofocus with a solid telephoto performance, preserving detail even at long rangeAccurate and well-rendered colors in all tested conditionsGood luminance adaptation in most usageHDR10 videos perform well in low-light and indoor environmentsConsNoticeable noise in still images and temporal noise in low-light videoMedium-range zoom shots show a slight loss of detailLuminance loss and color shifts visible at angled viewingApple iPhone 17 ProProsBest in class video experienceSmooth zoom performance across most ranges, delivering both stunning portraits as well as high quality zoomed videosImpressive portrait photography with accurate color reproduction, natural skin tones and consistently excellent exposure, with a good control of artifactsConsVisible limitations for group shots due to the absence of a variable apertureNoticeable noise in indoor and low-light environmentsReduced texture detail at intermediate zoom levels between the preset focal lengthsIphone does not lose in any single aspect. https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/Apple/iPhone-17-Prohttps://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/Google/Pixel-10-Pro-XL Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 21h ago ... This is the reason why i consider Phone Arena unreliable in camera section. See how GSMARENA matches DXOMARK. https://www.gsmarena.com/best_camera_phones_buyers_guide-review-2030.php Like 1 Reactions All Quote Fuxos Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... It would be nice to have the same comparison between Pixel 10 and Iphone 17. I would be not suprised, if the result would be the same. Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... I don't plan from switching phones at the moment, but these photos make a strong statement for the Pixel which is something that I haven't considered. I would love to see a comparison of Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, and Apple to see which truly makes the best. I care most about zoom since I often use the zoom feature on my phones. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 19h ago ↵ECPirate37 said: I don't plan from switching phones at the moment, but these photos make a strong statement for the Pixel which is something that I haven't considered. I would love to see a comparison of Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, and Apple to see which truly makes the best. I care most about zoom since I often use the zoom feature on my phones. ... DXOMARK will show you what you need. Like Reactions All Quote ssallen Arena Apprentice • 18h ago ↵TuGa121 said: Regrettably, I must reiterate my previous statement that camera results published on PhoneArena are not reliable. I respectfully disagree with your results compared to those from DXOMARK. This is the second or third year that you have been rating cameras while DXOMARK has been doing so for many years.I would like to share a little secret with you. A few years ago, NUNOB512 was not a staunch supporter of Samsung, particularly around the time the Note 7 exploded. He always preferred XPERIA devices and claimed that his Samsung devices were not as good as his XPERIA devices at that time. When GSM Arena or Phone Arena criticized the camera on Xperia phones, none of them were considered credible except for DXOMARK. This hypocrisy is evident in his actions.Recently, we discussed the device with the best screen in 2025. PhoneArena or GSM Arena claimed it was Apple, but DXOMARK had the S25U as the top device. As you can see, DXOMARK was accurate in this instance, but not in their camera ratings. This demonstrates the inconsistency in their evaluations.Despite his derogatory remarks towards Apple users, he is the most ardent Android enthusiast I have ever encountered. Last Sunday, he observed the GPS issue on his Fold 7 but chose to disregard it, as if it had never occurred. This behavior exemplifies his true nature. The most significant sheep in this scenario is himself. ... Lol, get a new identity bro. DxoMark shows Pixel 10 and iPhone neck in neck in photos. The 1 point difference is statistical noise. Video is a different story, but the reality is that most people rarely - if ever- shoot video on their phones. You're just sounding like a clown with all this feverish defending. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 18h agoedited ↵ssallen said: Lol, get a new identity bro. DxoMark shows Pixel 10 and iPhone neck in neck in photos. The 1 point difference is statistical noise. Video is a different story, but the reality is that most people rarely - if ever- shoot video on their phones. You're just sounding like a clown with all this feverish defending. ... Yeah neck to neck? Look again plz Whats wrong with android users ? Blind ?https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/I see iphone 17 pro 168 and google pixel 10 pro xl 163. Has to be more than one reason. Like Reactions All Quote propov Arena Apprentice • 17h ago ↵TuGa121 said: DXOMARK will show you what you need. ... 