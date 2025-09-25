Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Phonearena team
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 23h ago

Here’s a perfect example of AI being put to great use—the Pixel boasts the best camera by far. The photos are stunning, with incredible detail. To those who downplay the usefulness of AI in 2025 (looking at you, #iSheep), Google just showed how valuable AI can be when applied for the right reasons. Congrats to Google! Hopefully, Samsung adopts a similar approach next year. Today, software has become far more important than hardware, and Google has been demonstrating this for years.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 22h agoedited

Regrettably, I must reiterate my previous statement that camera results published on PhoneArena are not reliable. I respectfully disagree with your results compared to those from DXOMARK. This is the second or third year that you have been rating cameras while DXOMARK has been doing so for many years.


I would like to share a little secret with you. A few years ago, NUNOB512 was not a staunch supporter of Samsung, particularly around the time the Note 7 exploded. He always preferred XPERIA devices and claimed that his Samsung devices were not as good as his XPERIA devices at that time. When GSM Arena or Phone Arena criticized the camera on Xperia phones, none of them were considered credible except for DXOMARK. This hypocrisy is evident in his actions.


Recently, we discussed the device with the best screen in 2025. PhoneArena or GSM Arena claimed it was Apple, but DXOMARK had the S25U as the top device. As you can see, DXOMARK was accurate in this instance, but not in their camera ratings. This demonstrates the inconsistency in their evaluations.

Despite his derogatory remarks towards Apple users, he is the most ardent Android enthusiast I have ever encountered. Last Sunday, he observed the GPS issue on his Fold 7 but chose to disregard it, as if it had never occurred. This behavior exemplifies his true nature. The most significant sheep in this scenario is himself.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 21h agoedited

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

according tot he real pros DXOMARK

Pros

  • Well-balanced exposure and wide dynamic range, ensuring consistent quality in both photo and video
  • Natural color rendering with accurate white balance and pleasing skin tones
  • Fast and reliable autofocus with a solid telephoto performance, preserving detail even at long range
  • Accurate and well-rendered colors in all tested conditions
  • Good luminance adaptation in most usage
  • HDR10 videos perform well in low-light and indoor environments

Cons

  • Noticeable noise in still images and temporal noise in low-light video
  • Medium-range zoom shots show a slight loss of detail
  • Luminance loss and color shifts visible at angled viewing



Apple iPhone 17 Pro


Pros

  • Best in class video experience
  • Smooth zoom performance across most ranges, delivering both stunning portraits as well as high quality zoomed videos
  • Impressive portrait photography with accurate color reproduction, natural skin tones and consistently excellent exposure, with a good control of artifacts

Cons

  • Visible limitations for group shots due to the absence of a variable aperture
  • Noticeable noise in indoor and low-light environments
  • Reduced texture detail at intermediate zoom levels between the preset focal lengths


Iphone does not lose in any single aspect.

https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/Apple/iPhone-17-Pro

https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/Google/Pixel-10-Pro-XL

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 21h ago

This is the reason why i consider Phone Arena unreliable in camera section. See how GSMARENA matches DXOMARK.

https://www.gsmarena.com/best_camera_phones_buyers_guide-review-2030.php

Fuxos
Fuxos
Arena Apprentice
• 21h ago

It would be nice to have the same comparison between Pixel 10 and Iphone 17. I would be not suprised, if the result would be the same.


ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 21h ago

I don't plan from switching phones at the moment, but these photos make a strong statement for the Pixel which is something that I haven't considered. I would love to see a comparison of Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, and Apple to see which truly makes the best. I care most about zoom since I often use the zoom feature on my phones.


TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 19h ago
↵ECPirate37 said:

I don't plan from switching phones at the moment, but these photos make a strong statement for the Pixel which is something that I haven't considered. I would love to see a comparison of Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, and Apple to see which truly makes the best. I care most about zoom since I often use the zoom feature on my phones.


DXOMARK will show you what you need.

ssallen
ssallen
Arena Apprentice
• 18h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Regrettably, I must reiterate my previous statement that camera results published on PhoneArena are not reliable. I respectfully disagree with your results compared to those from DXOMARK. This is the second or third year that you have been rating cameras while DXOMARK has been doing so for many years.


I would like to share a little secret with you. A few years ago, NUNOB512 was not a staunch supporter of Samsung, particularly around the time the Note 7 exploded. He always preferred XPERIA devices and claimed that his Samsung devices were not as good as his XPERIA devices at that time. When GSM Arena or Phone Arena criticized the camera on Xperia phones, none of them were considered credible except for DXOMARK. This hypocrisy is evident in his actions.


Recently, we discussed the device with the best screen in 2025. PhoneArena or GSM Arena claimed it was Apple, but DXOMARK had the S25U as the top device. As you can see, DXOMARK was accurate in this instance, but not in their camera ratings. This demonstrates the inconsistency in their evaluations.

Despite his derogatory remarks towards Apple users, he is the most ardent Android enthusiast I have ever encountered. Last Sunday, he observed the GPS issue on his Fold 7 but chose to disregard it, as if it had never occurred. This behavior exemplifies his true nature. The most significant sheep in this scenario is himself.

Lol, get a new identity bro. DxoMark shows Pixel 10 and iPhone neck in neck in photos. The 1 point difference is statistical noise. Video is a different story, but the reality is that most people rarely - if ever- shoot video on their phones. You're just sounding like a clown with all this feverish defending.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 18h agoedited
↵ssallen said:

Lol, get a new identity bro. DxoMark shows Pixel 10 and iPhone neck in neck in photos. The 1 point difference is statistical noise. Video is a different story, but the reality is that most people rarely - if ever- shoot video on their phones. You're just sounding like a clown with all this feverish defending.

Yeah neck to neck? Look again plz Whats wrong with android users ? Blind ?

https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/

I see iphone 17 pro 168 and google pixel 10 pro xl 163. Has to be more than one reason.

propov
propov
Arena Apprentice
• 17h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

DXOMARK will show you what you need.

Ha ha ha ha , hahahahah... DXO... haha ha..

