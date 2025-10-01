Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google Assistant is dead, long live Gemini for Home

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

The en💩ification continues. 😂

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 2d ago

It's too bad, because Gemini is trash. At least on Android, anyway. Doesn't do basic things the Google Assistant can (calendar, alarms, etc), and when you question it, it says "I did make an error here." Question it again, and it shuts down and only provides a web search.


I can't see a benefit for Gemini.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Another sad day indeed. My Google Hub is almost useless because Gemini is pure garbage. I got tired hearing "I'm sorry I can't help with that" so I just use it for the photo slideshow now. Definitely not paying for it

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless