Android for PC? Google's merging ChromeOS and Android and it's wild

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Lol a little to late but ok. Junk os on a phone now junk os on a laptop lol good luck with that. I see another attempt to copy apple. Google wants to be like apple finally wants to remove that extra step like phone link or no more need for things like dex you know welcome to the ECOSYSTEM world something android does not have always requires that extra step.

Tziggy14
Tziggy14
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Wasn't qualcomm not long ago hyping Windows on ARM. How are those working out so far

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 23h ago

Now these are great news, can't wait.

Steve_NYC
Steve_NYC
Arena Apprentice
• 18h ago

This seems to be more exciting for Qualcomm than it is for Google. Qualcomm tried to make a big deal out of the launch of Windows for ARM and that has gone nowhere even after the second launch.


Maybe third time is the charm and this time with Google instead?



Samichales89
Samichales89
Arena Apprentice
• 16h ago

I would have thought that something like this would have already come out. I've thought that Google would have developed its own version of something like Samsung Dex where you plug in your Android device into a monitor or tv and you get ChromeOS.


I don't see why they don't just bake something into Android that does what I mentioned above? They could also keep making the "Chromebooks" that has additional processing power and larger battery that the Android device can plug into via USB C and power it.

Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 14h ago
↵Tziggy14 said:

Wasn't qualcomm not long ago hyping Windows on ARM. How are those working out so far

Well enough that Intel-powered Surface Pros have been relegated to the "Business" tablet sector at Microsoft. Consumer tablets are all running Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite processors. If that was supposed to be some kind of dig at ARM processors, it crashed spectacularly.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 14h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Lol a little to late but ok. Junk os on a phone now junk os on a laptop lol good luck with that. I see another attempt to copy apple. Google wants to be like apple finally wants to remove that extra step like phone link or no more need for things like dex you know welcome to the ECOSYSTEM world something android does not have always requires that extra step.

Here's an idea: use, and enjoy your apple products. Why worry about what Android is doing?

1Phase1
1Phase1
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Lol a little to late but ok. Junk os on a phone now junk os on a laptop lol good luck with that. I see another attempt to copy apple. Google wants to be like apple finally wants to remove that extra step like phone link or no more need for things like dex you know welcome to the ECOSYSTEM world something android does not have always requires that extra step.

Lmfao, a brainless apple user, calling Android a junk OS? The total lack of self-awareness from apple users is hilarious.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 29m ago
↵1Phase1 said:

Lmfao, a brainless apple user, calling Android a junk OS? The total lack of self-awareness from apple users is hilarious.

It appears that you are making assumptions about this user without considering the context. The user has both an iPhone and an Asus ROG Phone, and now of them is a z fold 7. Before making such statements, it is important to read the post carefully and avoid making hasty judgments. It is possible that you do not even own a flagship device. Please remember that when I post, I do not make claims that I have not previously made. I only discuss what I own, not what I want or cannot have.

