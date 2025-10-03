Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Watch Sleep Scores suddenly skyrocket – but is it too good to be true?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4h ago

Lol and they (FAN GIRLS) swear samsung has no bugs lol. Defect ring defect smartphones not bus on the sleep app nice.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 38m ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Lol and they (FAN GIRLS) swear samsung has no bugs lol. Defect ring defect smartphones not bus on the sleep app nice.

Looks like your iPhone has a defective keyboard. 😏

