Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE: What’s new and should you upgrade?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Karoline
Karoline
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

Hi ! in the Battery Life and Charging section of this article, you show both cell phones one on top of the other one. I can see a port/door on the right side, is that for a microSD card ? if so, what is the capacity of storage and for what phone, if it's not, what is it ? Samsung S24 FE versus S25 FE


Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless