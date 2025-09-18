Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Did Garmin just kill the Apple Watch Series 11 with the Venu 4? Not at THAT price!

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Garmin and Apple watch are not rivals. The majority of Garmin users will be Android who don't give 2 craps about the new Apple watch. And Apple users will get a better experience using the Apple watch, so they aren't looking at Garmin. There's not a whole lot of overlap.


A simple Google search will reveal the same. Here's one from Reddit:

"Yes, you will get notifications on your Garmin device, but by virtue of being connected to an iPhone you won't be able to do anything other than dismiss those notifications on the Garmin."

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited

Apple’s dominance in the smartphone market is unlikely to be challenged by any other company. Although Android companies may encounter setbacks and closures, such as LG’s , Apple’s market position is anticipated to remain robust even as it faces potential challenges.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless