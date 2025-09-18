Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Uvaguy57
Uvaguy57
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Personally I don't give a flying f about three lines. I just don't want my magenta 55 plus plan that I have had for 7 plus years to go away. It's bad enough that they keep shaving off benefits, or listening their significance by making commercial-free options now add based. I already absorbed a $5 a month increase. Any more than I will drop a line and maybe even change carriers.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Uvaguy57
Uvaguy57
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Uvaguy57 said:

Personally I don't give a flying f about three lines. I just don't want my magenta 55 plus plan that I have had for 7 plus years to go away. It's bad enough that they keep shaving off benefits, or listening their significance by making commercial-free options now add based. I already absorbed a $5 a month increase. Any more than I will drop a line and maybe even change carriers.

Free lines not three lines.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless