Discussion - China's gone crazy for the iPhone Air – Apple's slimmest iPhone ever just sold out

Raid13
Raid13
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

I'm a Sammy fan but I will admit the air is a beautiful phone but I would never spend 1000 plus on a phone with one camera I wouldnt pay that for the edge and it has 2 at least I personally use all 3 of my cameras all the time and I don't care what marketing jargen Apple uses on camera is unacceptable it's just a status symbol item so people can flex and have bragging rights

WhySoSerious78
WhySoSerious78
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago
Yeah and only having one speaker is another unacceptable issue for the iPhone Air. I simply cannot justify spending $1,000 with the compromises that the Air has. The phone also isn’t good when it comes to thermals either.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 1h ago

"Sold out"...but how many were sold? A lot of times, especially if it is a new product they are not really sure about, production will be limited, to see if the market really wants it. Plus, if production is limited, they can use the sold out idea, to boost their image.


pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 45m ago
The Air looks good. That's about it.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 44m ago
Apple really dropped the ball with it. It's really just a nice looking for that's good for people 65 years old & up.


