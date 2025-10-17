Home Discussions You are here Discussion - China's gone crazy for the iPhone Air – Apple's slimmest iPhone ever just sold out General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 17, 2025, 8:22 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Raid13 Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... I'm a Sammy fan but I will admit the air is a beautiful phone but I would never spend 1000 plus on a phone with one camera I wouldnt pay that for the edge and it has 2 at least I personally use all 3 of my cameras all the time and I don't care what marketing jargen Apple uses on camera is unacceptable it's just a status symbol item so people can flex and have bragging rights Like 2 Reactions All Quote WhySoSerious78 Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ↵Raid13 said: I'm a Sammy fan but I will admit the air is a beautiful phone but I would never spend 1000 plus on a phone with one camera I wouldnt pay that for the edge and it has 2 at least I personally use all 3 of my cameras all the time and I don't care what marketing jargen Apple uses on camera is unacceptable it's just a status symbol item so people can flex and have bragging rights ... Yeah and only having one speaker is another unacceptable issue for the iPhone Air. I simply cannot justify spending $1,000 with the compromises that the Air has. The phone also isn’t good when it comes to thermals either. Like 2 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 1h ago ... "Sold out"...but how many were sold? A lot of times, especially if it is a new product they are not really sure about, production will be limited, to see if the market really wants it. Plus, if production is limited, they can use the sold out idea, to boost their image. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 45m ago ↵Raid13 said: I'm a Sammy fan but I will admit the air is a beautiful phone but I would never spend 1000 plus on a phone with one camera I wouldnt pay that for the edge and it has 2 at least I personally use all 3 of my cameras all the time and I don't care what marketing jargen Apple uses on camera is unacceptable it's just a status symbol item so people can flex and have bragging rights ... The Air looks good. That's about it. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 44m ago ↵WhySoSerious78 said: Yeah and only having one speaker is another unacceptable issue for the iPhone Air. I simply cannot justify spending $1,000 with the compromises that the Air has. The phone also isn’t good when it comes to thermals either. ... Apple really dropped the ball with it. It's really just a nice looking for that's good for people 65 years old & up. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I'm a Sammy fan but I will admit the air is a beautiful phone but I would never spend 1000 plus on a phone with one camera I wouldnt pay that for the edge and it has 2 at least I personally use all 3 of my cameras all the time and I don't care what marketing jargen Apple uses on camera is unacceptable it's just a status symbol item so people can flex and have bragging rights
Yeah and only having one speaker is another unacceptable issue for the iPhone Air. I simply cannot justify spending $1,000 with the compromises that the Air has. The phone also isn’t good when it comes to thermals either.