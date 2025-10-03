Home Discussions You are here Apple's decision to remove an app from the App Store carries "worrisome implications" General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 03, 2025, 4:25 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. smi1323 Arena Apprentice • 7h ago ... This is shocking that Apple has allowed a terrorist app. Usually they remove apps from their store for any reason. In this case they definitely knew what they were doing. They should receive a huge fine for this! Like 6 Reactions All Quote chiskier Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... Ridiculous that any app would be allowed that endangered the safety of people. Like 7 Reactions All Quote bluestar Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... The way I'm reading your story is that Apple should not 'appease' the President or the DOJ for being forced to remove an app that clearly puts ICE agents in danger. Tim Cook should stop worrying about which apps are actually a danger to society and be happy with the trillions of dollars he has. And it sure looks like if you read in between the lines Phone Arena is in favor of keeping the app. Maybe you go put on an ICE agent uniform and hit the streets, maybe you change your tune when you're ambushed Like 7 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 5h ago ... Tim Cook is a wuss, always suckling up to Trump. I dont support ornpatronize any company that bends to Trump. Customers come 1st, not the criminal thug in office. Someone who is only about law an order against people like Cook and you gonna bend over? Apple is and always has been a disgrace. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 5h ago ↵bluestar said: The way I'm reading your story is that Apple should not 'appease' the President or the DOJ for being forced to remove an app that clearly puts ICE agents in danger. Tim Cook should stop worrying about which apps are actually a danger to society and be happy with the trillions of dollars he has. And it sure looks like if you read in between the lines Phone Arena is in favor of keeping the app. Maybe you go put on an ICE agent uniform and hit the streets, maybe you change your tune when you're ambushed ... It doesn't put them in danger. They just dont people to know when they are coming. No one is threatening ICE agents. It's all good, a matter of time before they get theirs and Trump too. Like 2 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 5h ago ↵chiskier said: Ridiculous that any app would be allowed that endangered the safety of people. ... Really? Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 5h ago ↵smi1323 said: This is shocking that Apple has allowed a terrorist app. Usually they remove apps from their store for any reason. In this case they definitely knew what they were doing. They should receive a huge fine for this! ... It's not a terrorist app. Like 2 Reactions All Quote tokuzumi Arena Master • 4h ago ... Will Google maps and Waze have to remove reporting of police on public roads? Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 3h agoedited ↵AltronLivez51 said: It doesn't put them in danger. They just dont people to know when they are coming. No one is threatening ICE agents. It's all good, a matter of time before they get theirs and Trump too. ... Excuse me are you not reading the news. ICE agents have been attacked, threatened and their home addresses been given out which also threatens their families. Your statement "it's all good, a matter of time before they get theirs and Trump too" in itself is a threat and proves you are part of the problem. My family immigrated from Italy in the 1940's (i am first generation Italian/American) and did it legally so I am 100% in favor of immigration as long as it is done legally. ICE and Trump are just enforcing the law and until those laws change you and no one else have the moral right to threaten them. Apple did the right thing here in my opinion. Like 6 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 2h ago ↵AltronLivez51 said: It doesn't put them in danger. They just dont people to know when they are coming. No one is threatening ICE agents. It's all good, a matter of time before they get theirs and Trump too. ... You’re so enamored at hating anything Apple, that you can’t see the forest behind the trees. imagine you’re working to catch shoplifters and there’s an app that shows exactly where you’d be so people that try to steal from your store avoid you and go to another section of the store to steal. Making your job impossible to do. whether you agree or disagree with what the ICE is doing, majority of people voted for this to be cleaned up and put under control. I have been writing letters for many workers including Latino and Ukrainian that came to us illegally but are Good people, good hard workers, that I dealt with many times. They deserve to stay. I’ve also in communication with “self-deported” couple that did stucco on my house, they have been given money, to go back and now in the process of coming back legally. Let ICE do its thing efficiently so we can start the healing processs and get these people back, vetted, processed, and this time not have to hide from authorities. yes, it’s gonna hurt at first, but a lot of these people are welcomed back. But it can’t be stopped if others feel that they will be able to stay - they must see that everyone, EVERYONE, gets caught and deported. We first stop the bleeding, get rid of infection, and allow proper immigration take full helm. please understand that no other solution worked. And apps like this, only slows down the process and makes it unnecessarily hard. 