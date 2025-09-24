Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Personally i had most of the samsung watches already and was nothing special. I only use apple devices not anything. Everything else is just not as good. My opinion people need to stick to their brand meaning iphone with apple watch samsung with samsung google with google its the only way you get full features working . I once use a samaung watch with my rog phone more than half the features did not work. Not worth it at all.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 1d ago

LOL, here we have Apple, maybe opening the door a crack on allowing non apple watches to connect to the iPhone, whereas we have google, starting to LOCK DOWN their OS to stop

side loading. 🤣

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless