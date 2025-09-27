Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

(Almost) nobody cares about the OnePlus 15 screen. But everybody is hyped about its battery!

Phonearena team
steveS1701
steveS1701
• 5d ago

Hard pass on a 1.5k screen downgrade.

Shanec1988
Shanec1988
• 5d ago

I'm very very glad they are moving to flat screens myself. That weird and hard to screen protect curve is ugly and annoying. Really the minor down grade from 2k to 1.5k will barely be noticed with the 165hz refresh rate and really people buying into that being the reason they don't like it are ridiculous. Super glad as well they are getting ready of that horrible camera circle thing. Everyone that has seen my OP13 says it makes my phone look cheap here in NY. Plus scratching is a nightmare on my OP13 camera circle. Can't wait to move over to the OP15 in the US.

Ta1020
Ta1020
• 4d ago
Even compared to the 12 the 13 looks cheap

At least the 12 showed attention to detail

Silverstream
Silverstream
• 4d ago

I believe in solving people's real problems. Battery life is generally the single most ignored consumer pain. The essential reason I bought my 13r was battery life. It would be amazing to see that doubled. Yes add a few ounces. I seriously don't care. The phones weigh practically nothing now and a few ounces is far better than having to carry a separate power bank which so many people do. As far as the screen refresh rate, one of the first things I did was to turn it to 60hz to lessen battery consumption. I'll do the same with any phone I have.

KingMarkSeven17
KingMarkSeven17
• 3d ago

The screen downgrade is trash.

What I'm pissed off about the most though is them getting rid of the alert slider. It's the only reason I have a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus as a company can go kick rocks for that.

