Home Discussions You are here (Almost) nobody cares about the OnePlus 15 screen. But everybody is hyped about its battery! General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 27, 2025, 8:40 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. steveS1701 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Hard pass on a 1.5k screen downgrade. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Shanec1988 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I'm very very glad they are moving to flat screens myself. That weird and hard to screen protect curve is ugly and annoying. Really the minor down grade from 2k to 1.5k will barely be noticed with the 165hz refresh rate and really people buying into that being the reason they don't like it are ridiculous. Super glad as well they are getting ready of that horrible camera circle thing. Everyone that has seen my OP13 says it makes my phone look cheap here in NY. Plus scratching is a nightmare on my OP13 camera circle. Can't wait to move over to the OP15 in the US. Like Reactions All Quote Ta1020 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵Shanec1988 said: I'm very very glad they are moving to flat screens myself. That weird and hard to screen protect curve is ugly and annoying. Really the minor down grade from 2k to 1.5k will barely be noticed with the 165hz refresh rate and really people buying into that being the reason they don't like it are ridiculous. Super glad as well they are getting ready of that horrible camera circle thing. Everyone that has seen my OP13 says it makes my phone look cheap here in NY. Plus scratching is a nightmare on my OP13 camera circle. Can't wait to move over to the OP15 in the US. ... Even compared to the 12 the 13 looks cheap At least the 12 showed attention to detail Like Reactions All Quote Silverstream Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I believe in solving people's real problems. Battery life is generally the single most ignored consumer pain. The essential reason I bought my 13r was battery life. It would be amazing to see that doubled. Yes add a few ounces. I seriously don't care. The phones weigh practically nothing now and a few ounces is far better than having to carry a separate power bank which so many people do. As far as the screen refresh rate, one of the first things I did was to turn it to 60hz to lessen battery consumption. I'll do the same with any phone I have. Like Reactions All Quote KingMarkSeven17 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... The screen downgrade is trash. What I'm pissed off about the most though is them getting rid of the alert slider. It's the only reason I have a OnePlus phone. OnePlus as a company can go kick rocks for that. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 35m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I'm very very glad they are moving to flat screens myself. That weird and hard to screen protect curve is ugly and annoying. Really the minor down grade from 2k to 1.5k will barely be noticed with the 165hz refresh rate and really people buying into that being the reason they don't like it are ridiculous. Super glad as well they are getting ready of that horrible camera circle thing. Everyone that has seen my OP13 says it makes my phone look cheap here in NY. Plus scratching is a nightmare on my OP13 camera circle. Can't wait to move over to the OP15 in the US.