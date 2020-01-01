Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Sony Xperia 10
Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below.
Display
Size
Resolution
Technology
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
Screen-to-body
78.99 %
79.21 %
Features
Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware & Performance
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630
Processor
GPU
Adreno 508
Adreno 508
RAM
Internal storage
64GB
64GB
Storage expansion
microSDXC up to 400 GB
microSDXC up to 512 GB
OS
Android (8.0 Oreo)
Android (10, 9.0 Pie)
Battery
Capacity
3580 mAh
2870 mAh
Type
Li - Polymer, Not user replaceable
Li - Polymer, Not user replaceable
Charging
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
Camera
Rear
Single camera
Dual camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.0; Sensor size: 1/2.3"
Aperture size: F2.0; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Second camera
5 MP
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD)
Features
HDR, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
Front
8 MP (Wide Angle)
8 MP (Wide Angle, HDR)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
Materials
Back: Aluminum
Back: Plastic
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Colors
Black, Gold, Silver, Green
Black, Silver, Pink, Blue
Cellular
LTE (FDD)
Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700 APT)
Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800 DD), 28(700 APT), 32(1500 L-band)
LTE (TDD)
Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+)
Bands 38(2600)
UMTS
850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz
850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz
Data Speed
Dual SIM
Yes
Yes
SIM type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Multimedia
Headphones
3.5mm jack
3.5mm jack
Features
Album art cover, Background playback
Album art cover, Background playback
Connectivity & Features
Bluetooth
5.0
5.0
Wi-Fi
802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
USB
Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0
Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0
Features
Mass storage device, OTG, Charging
Charging, OTG, Mass storage device
Sensors
Accelerometer, Compass, Step detector, Step counter
Accelerometer, Compass, Hall (for flip covers), Step detector, Step counter
Other
NFC, VoIP, Tethering, Computer sync, OTA sync
NFC, VoIP, Tethering, Computer sync, OTA sync
Phone features
Notifications
Haptic feedback, Music ringtones, Vibration, Flight mode, Silent mode, Speakerphone
Other features
Voice dialing, Voice commands, Voice recording
Shopping information
MSRP
$ 349