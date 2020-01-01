Sony Xperia XA2 Plus vs Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Sony Xperia 10
Display

Size

6.0 inches
6.0 inches

Resolution

2160 x 1080 pixels, 18:9 ratio,
402 PPI
2520 x 1080 pixels, 21:9 ratio,
457 PPI

Technology

IPS LCD
IPS LCD

Screen-to-body

78.99 %
79.21 %

Features

Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630

Processor

Octa-core, 2200 MHz, ARM Cortex-A53, 64-bit, 14 nm
Octa-core, 2200 MHz, ARM Cortex-A53, 64-bit, 14 nm

GPU

Adreno 508
Adreno 508

RAM

6GB LPDDR4
3GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

64GB
64GB

Storage expansion

microSDXC up to 400 GB
microSDXC up to 512 GB

OS

Android (8.0 Oreo)
Android (10, 9.0 Pie)

Battery

Capacity

3580 mAh
2870 mAh

Type

Li - Polymer, Not user replaceable
Li - Polymer, Not user replaceable

Charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery

Camera

Rear

Single camera
Dual camera

Main camera

23 MP (PDAF)
13 MP (PDAF, CMOS image sensor)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.0; Sensor size: 1/2.3"
Aperture size: F2.0; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm

Second camera

 
5 MP

Specifications

 
Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/4"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD)

Features

HDR, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing
EIS, Video calling, Video sharing

Front

8 MP (Wide Angle)
8 MP (Wide Angle, HDR)

Design

Dimensions

6.18 x 2.95 x 0.38 inches (157 x 75 x 9.6 mm)
6.14 x 2.68 x 0.33 inches (156 x 68 x 8.4 mm)

Weight

7.23 oz (205 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
5.71 oz (162 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)

Materials

Back: Aluminum
Back: Plastic

Biometrics

Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)

Colors

Black, Gold, Silver, Green
Black, Silver, Pink, Blue

Cellular

LTE (FDD)

Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700 APT)
Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800 DD), 28(700 APT), 32(1500 L-band)

LTE (TDD)

Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+)
Bands 38(2600)

UMTS

850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz
850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz

Data Speed

LTE-A Cat 12/13 (600/150 Mbit/s), HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s
LTE-A Cat 12/13 (600/150 Mbit/s), HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, UMTS

Dual SIM

Yes
Yes

SIM type

Nano SIM
Nano SIM

Multimedia

Headphones

3.5mm jack
3.5mm jack

Features

Album art cover, Background playback
Album art cover, Background playback

Connectivity & Features

Bluetooth

5.0
5.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, dual-band; Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot

USB

Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0
Type-C (reversible), USB 2.0

Features

Mass storage device, OTG, Charging
Charging, OTG, Mass storage device

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Step detector, Step counter
Accelerometer, Compass, Hall (for flip covers), Step detector, Step counter

Other

NFC, VoIP, Tethering, Computer sync, OTA sync
NFC, VoIP, Tethering, Computer sync, OTA sync

Phone features

Notifications

Haptic feedback, Music ringtones, Vibration, Flight mode, Silent mode, Speakerphone
 

Other features

Voice dialing, Voice commands, Voice recording
 

