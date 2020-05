Some AT&T users report slow internet connection

More than 2000 reports have been logged with 91% of them concerning internet connectivity. AT&T's More than 2000 reports have been logged with 91% of them concerning internet connectivity. AT&T's outage detection service shows that there are indeed problems with the internet in the areas above. It's not clear whether AT&T's issues are related to the current COVID-19 situation. Florida was one of the last states to issue lockdown and one of the first to reopen, getting most businesses 50% operational.





Mobile and home internet are lagging for some AT&T users in Florida, US. A quick glance at Downdetector.com shows internet outages in three main areas - Orlando, Jacksonville, and Miami. The peak of the issue was registered around 5 a.m., and it seems like things are already going back to normal.