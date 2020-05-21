Some AT&T users report slow internet connection
More than 2000 reports have been logged with 91% of them concerning internet connectivity. AT&T's outage detection service shows that there are indeed problems with the internet in the areas above. It's not clear whether AT&T's issues are related to the current COVID-19 situation. Florida was one of the last states to issue lockdown and one of the first to reopen, getting most businesses 50% operational.
Do you have any issues with your home or mobile internet? Share in the comments below.