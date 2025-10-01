Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro may have problems with T-Mobile, despite iOS update to fix cellular issues

Phonearena team
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d ago

" Meanwhile, the main competitors to the iPhone 17 Pro — the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 10 phones — seem to have no problems with cellular coverage at all. Apple, in its race to redesign the exterior of its phones, seems to have missed the most important bit of its devices: placing calls and sending texts. " This is significant. Compared to its main competitors, Apple has the highest number of reported issues, and this has been the case for several years.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

It appears that there is a discrepancy between the information provided by PA and Apple. PA mentioned that the issue was related to the 17 series, while Apple released an update stating that it is intended for users who have updated to iOS 26. This inconsistency is puzzling, as the 17 series was shipped with iOS 26 pre-installed. I believe that PA is responsible for this error, not Apple as im on T-Mobile myself no issues.


This is from Phone Arena other post.

  • A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26

https://www.phonearena.com/news/apple-releases-bug-killng-ios-26.0.1-update_id174493

Something here does not click.


It is intriguing to observe how Android enthusiasts who express disdain for Apple often engage in discussions about nonsensical topics. This behavior has prompted me to develop a sense of empathy towards them.

