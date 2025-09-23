Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26 regret is real – iPhone users are searching for a way out

Phonearena team
baldilocks
baldilocks
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Ive been using it since the Beta. Works fine.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵baldilocks said:

Ive been using it since the Beta. Works fine.

Same here i love it.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵baldilocks said:

Ive been using it since the Beta. Works fine.

Were you just letting us know or was there another point you were trying to make?

notfair
notfair
Arena Master
• 2d ago

ios 26 for me overall is fine, but I really don't like the liquid glass design at all, it is utter trash

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

Were you just letting us know or was there another point you were trying to make?

Same point as someone stating any other opinion about 26

Skizzo
Skizzo
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

iOS 26: Functionally okay, aesthetically garbage.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 2d ago

People resist change. *Shocking*

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

Were you just letting us know or was there another point you were trying to make?

As if those 2 would ever say anything critical of their lord and savior Apple. Being an iPhone owner is their entire identity.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I love the update. Liquid Glass alone is enough to win me over.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
↵J2017 said:

As if those 2 would ever say anything critical of their lord and savior Apple. Being an iPhone owner is their entire identity.

Dude, you do the same thing about your brands (xiomi or something like that). You go apeshi…. the moment someone mentions something negative about your favorite brand.

