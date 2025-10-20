Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
• 1h ago

Very good plan idea, but probably really costly for th3 carrier. Not that I care. They got money. When I 1st used jump, it was upgrade up to 4 phones a year.


Being able to use 2 new phones per year was perfect for me.


And Batts are really degraded after 2 years. My N20U is still lasting a full day on a single charge.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
• 59m agoedited
I've had the same phone for 10 years and im not noticing any battery issues or anything, however the charging time takes well over 2 hours and sometimes 3 or above when using wireless charging

