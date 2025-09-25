Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This 8000+ mAh battery phone with a durable design is getting a release outside of China

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 13h ago

Honor breaking away from Huawei has done them wonders especially since they can fully use Google services and Android. Kudos to them.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 11h ago

Honor has been releasing some really good devices as of late. The fact that they've taken Google Services and used it to create better devices and sell far more devices than Google does with its Pixel offering is fantastic. Kudos to them.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 7h ago

Honor has been releasing some really good devices lately. The fact that they moved away from Huawei esque services to the better Google Services and used it to create better devices and sell far more devices than Huawei does with its offerings is excellent. Unbiased kudos to them.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 4h ago

Honor has been releasing some incredible devices as of late. The fact that they went off on their own after Huawei sold them and have literally created devices that offer a better experience than Pixels and some other device do across the board is impressive. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they are still using the same UI as Huawei smartphones running EMUI and HarmonyOS prior to 5.0, as it gives users outside of China in regions where Huawei smartphones aren't sold something familiar to gravitate to. The same can be said for Honor still using Huawei's hardware design. In essence, they still have Huawei's DNA, and this a fact that can't be disputed, no matter how much someone will try to. They've been doing well in sales, much better than Google has been doing with their Pixels, but that can be said for almost every Chinese OEM, whether they use Google services, or In Huawei's case, whether they do not. Unbiased kudos to them all.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 4m ago

Honor has been releasing some incredible devices lately. The fact that they are doing their own thing after Huawei sold them and have literally created devices that offer a better experience than Huawei devices do and some other derivatives do across the board is nothing short of impressive. Of course, it doesn't hurt that they are using their own UI that's better than Huawei smartphones running EMUI and Android fork HarmonyOS prior to 5.0, as it gives users outside of the CCP in regions where Huawei smartphones are banned something better to gravitate to. The same can be said for Honor using better hardware design. In essence, they still have some of Huawei's DNA, but are their own entity, and this a fact that can't be disputed, no matter how much some docs will try to deny. They've been doing well in sales, much better than Huawei has been doing with their Puras, but that can be said for almost every major ANDROID OEM, or In Huawei's case, whether they cannot even though they need Google services as confirmed by some individuals. Unbiased kudos to them all.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless