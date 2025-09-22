Home Discussions You are here The big day has arrived for (some) Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 owners General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 22, 2025, 7:48 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Good to see Samsung back on track with updates. I received the update on my AT&T S25U last week, and so far, so good. I've actually noticed better battery life, besides a few tweaks. Samsung has done a great job with One UI; I hope they keep it up, as it's clean and mostly bug-free. It's funny how even PA hasn't been calling out Samsung bugs lately; that's a great sign. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 3d ago ... The losers who voted they could care less, don't have a Galaxy device. Because if they did, who wouldn't be looking forward to an update that brings new features. Such evil losers. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ... Here come the bugs No thank you. #JustSaying Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ... I want you people to go a google search and see your results. apple iphone defects and then samsung galaxy defects and see if you find one area where its shows you any apple defects under the gemini area then look at the samsung result.In no area you see a hardware issue on the iphone but look at the SAMSUNG nothing but issues.Android users keep hiding s**t. Like Reactions All Quote IT-Engineer Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵AltronLivez51 said: The losers who voted they could care less, don't have a Galaxy device. Because if they did, who wouldn't be looking forward to an update that brings new features. Such evil losers. ... I voted I could care less!I have an s23 Ultra! It took them almost 6 months to deliver the one UI 7 for my device.So your point is false! Like Reactions All Quote IT-Engineer Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Here come the bugs No thank you. #JustSaying ... No, it's not an Apple, only they are known for the amount of bugs in every release Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵IT-Engineer said: No, it's not an Apple, only they are known for the amount of bugs in every release ... 2 words Hardware Defect. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 3d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: I want you people to go a google search and see your results. apple iphone defects and then samsung galaxy defects and see if you find one area where its shows you any apple defects under the gemini area then look at the samsung result.In no area you see a hardware issue on the iphone but look at the SAMSUNG nothing but issues.Android users keep hiding s**t. ... There's no need to rely on Google for digging up information—that's why we all gather here on PA to check out articles about bugs and issues with iPhone and Samsung devices. Some of your previous posts from Google mentioned defects with the S24 and S25 screens, and overheating problems with the S25U, but you found nothing about the 90Hz screen defect or overheating issues on the last two iPhone generations. This is what happens when you try to find problems where they don't exist, just to counter the issues highlighted here on PA. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d agoedited ↵NunoB512 said: There's no need to rely on Google for digging up information—that's why we all gather here on PA to check out articles about bugs and issues with iPhone and Samsung devices. Some of your previous posts from Google mentioned defects with the S24 and S25 screens, and overheating problems with the S25U, but you found nothing about the 90Hz screen defect or overheating issues on the last two iPhone generations. This is what happens when you try to find problems where they don't exist, just to counter the issues highlighted here on PA. ... Sorry but i used google biggest seach engine in the world just because PA dont put everything here dont mean it dont happen. You always say Gemini is the smartest most relatable search engine in the world 🌎 so there you go your own search engine dont day iphone has effect hardware but sure say every s series from the s20 to the s25 had defective hardware including Motherboards and screen so plz explain that one. I'll wait.Ill.quote it one more time for you.Reported hardware defects for the Samsung S25 Ultra include: a shaky ultrawide camera with a rattling noise, a screen that smudges easily due to a potentially worn-off oleophobic coating, and intermittent green static lines on the screen that may indicate a GPU artifact.Reported hardware defects and issues with the Samsung S24 Ultra include a problematic camera lens shifting during zoom (especially in early batches), a grainy display at low brightness, a green line on the display, premature wear of the anti-smudge coating, and possible battery issues. While some display issues were fixed by software updates, grainy displays and the camera shift are often considered hardware defects requiring phone replacement.Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users have reported various hardware issues, including persistent green, pink, red, or white lines on the display, sudden motherboard failures leading to shutdowns, and network connectivity problems after drops. While a display issue with lines is eligible for a free screen replacement within three years under specific conditions, other problems like a motherboard failure may require professional inspection, and some users have resolved certain issues by addressing physical damage or contacting Samsung for warranty service.Like I said google Gemini and guess what looks like what I have been saying is true huh all.of them screen issues I mean all.of them and overheating that u like to talk about.Once again be a andorid fan girl and deny what your own google search engine or Gemini is saying. Get that mirror ready. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d agoedited ↵NunoB512 said: There's no need to rely on Google for digging up information—that's why we all gather here on PA to check out articles about bugs and issues with iPhone and Samsung devices. Some of your previous posts from Google mentioned defects with the S24 and S25 screens, and overheating problems with the S25U, but you found nothing about the 90Hz screen defect or overheating issues on the last two iPhone generations. This is what happens when you try to find problems where they don't exist, just to counter the issues highlighted here on PA. ... Also.heere what your own google.gemini has to say about your s25u which u claim has no issues but in reality overheats like crazy according to gemini.Green Line Screen Defect: A recurring issue across many Samsung models, including the Galaxy S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, and S25 series, as well as other devices like the Note 20 Ultra, has been the spontaneous appearance of green or white lines on the display without physical damage. Samsung has not made a global statement on fixing this for new models. S25 Series Battery & Display: Users have reported issues such as poor battery life and a "blurry" or "smudgy" display on the S25 Plus and Ultra models, though some battery issues were resolved after software updates and adjusting app optimization settings. S25 Overheating: Some S25 Ultra users have noted instances of the phone overheating, even when idle, which could indicate a hardware defect requiring repair or replacement, although other users report good performance. Green Line Screen Defect: A recurring issue across many Samsung models, including the Galaxy S20, S21, S22, S23, S24, and S25 series, as well as other devices like the Note 20 Ultra, has been the spontaneous appearance of green or white lines on the display without physical damage. Samsung has not made a global statement on fixing this for new models. S25 Series Battery & Display: Users have reported issues such as poor battery life and a "blurry" or "smudgy" display on the S25 Plus and Ultra models, though some battery issues were resolved after software updates and adjusting app optimization settings. S25 Overheating: Some S25 Ultra users have noted instances of the phone overheating, even when idle, which could indicate a hardware defect requiring repair or replacement, although other users report good performance. S25 Camera Lighting: Early S25 devices experienced issues with streaks or lighting problems, which Samsung acknowledged and resolved with a firmware update.OVERHEAT EVEN AT IDLE NOW THATS A HOT PATATO 🔥 LIKE I SAID ANDROID FAN GIRLS HIDE s**t BUT THEIR OWN ASSISTANT GEMINI DOES NOT. Like Reactions All Quote
