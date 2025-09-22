Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 3d ago

This shows how fortunate we are. We complain about screen orientation in a phone app.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
a.s.k__abdu
a.s.k__abdu
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I own few pixel phone in which 2 of them are running A16. Both has landscape mode available in pixel home screen.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Charliep67
Charliep67
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Yeah all the recent pixels homescreen have a toggle to allow landscape on the home screen. My 8 pro is on 16 qpr1 and the toggle is still there. My 6 is on 16 qpr1 beta 2 and it took has the toggle. I will say having auto rotate in the phone app is a little weird. It really should not be much of an issue if you put the phone to your head it should stay in portrait mode unless your laying down or have your head at a weird angle or something. But the option should be there for anyone who wants it. They should put the little rotate icon that appears when you turn the phone you have to hit the button to rotate it. This way it doesn't happen automatically.


Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Since I'm not a weirdo that turns my phone sideways when making a call, I never even noticed this. (I have an 8 Pro)

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Kyauphie
Kyauphie
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited
This comment was deleted by the user.
Kyauphie
Kyauphie
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Maybe because I've been a beta tester for years, or maybe not, but I've never lost the ability to put my home screen into landscape mode and sometimes lock it into landscape on any Pixel or Google device, and I've been a user since my Nexus 6P to my current Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 3 XL.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

as always, and worse things will come

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ju28rgen
ju28rgen
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The phone application was scrolling frequently.. after updating to expressive design it doesn't happen.. but what's worse, when I press the call button the call screen disappears somewhere..

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
eezeepee
eezeepee
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

For those that have older cars that don't have Android Auto like I did, I preferred my phone landscape for navigation while on a car mount. Dialing while landscape would be more convenient than having to rotate the phone to portrait.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless