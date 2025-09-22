Home Discussions You are here Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 22, 2025, 7:55 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. tokuzumi Arena Master • 3d ago ... This shows how fortunate we are. We complain about screen orientation in a phone app. Like 2 Reactions All Quote a.s.k__abdu Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I own few pixel phone in which 2 of them are running A16. Both has landscape mode available in pixel home screen. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Charliep67 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Yeah all the recent pixels homescreen have a toggle to allow landscape on the home screen. My 8 pro is on 16 qpr1 and the toggle is still there. My 6 is on 16 qpr1 beta 2 and it took has the toggle. I will say having auto rotate in the phone app is a little weird. It really should not be much of an issue if you put the phone to your head it should stay in portrait mode unless your laying down or have your head at a weird angle or something. But the option should be there for anyone who wants it. They should put the little rotate icon that appears when you turn the phone you have to hit the button to rotate it. This way it doesn't happen automatically. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 3d ago ... Since I'm not a weirdo that turns my phone sideways when making a call, I never even noticed this. (I have an 8 Pro) Like Reactions All Quote Kyauphie Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... This comment was deleted by the user. Kyauphie Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Maybe because I've been a beta tester for years, or maybe not, but I've never lost the ability to put my home screen into landscape mode and sometimes lock it into landscape on any Pixel or Google device, and I've been a user since my Nexus 6P to my current Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 3 XL. Like Reactions All Quote db1020000 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... as always, and worse things will come Like Reactions All Quote ju28rgen Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... The phone application was scrolling frequently.. after updating to expressive design it doesn't happen.. but what's worse, when I press the call button the call screen disappears somewhere.. Like Reactions All Quote eezeepee Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... For those that have older cars that don't have Android Auto like I did, I preferred my phone landscape for navigation while on a car mount. Dialing while landscape would be more convenient than having to rotate the phone to portrait. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: