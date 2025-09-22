Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months

Phonearena team
HumbleJ06
HumbleJ06
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I left T-Mobile in July and I doubt I will ever be a returning customer. Too much drama from the Sprint merger, and then the issues with crappy service via phone, online, or in the store was too much for me. Should have focused on customer experience a long time ago.

WhySoSerious78
WhySoSerious78
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵HumbleJ06 said:

What provider do you have now, and is it better overall than what you experienced with T-Mobile?

Dancing.jean69
Dancing.jean69
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I have been with T-Mobile for over 7 years and the service is aweful. I came over from Verizon and they are just as horrible. I do not believe they are for the rural community nor any community but their own pocket community.

Mystic-Force
Mystic-Force
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited

The former CEO was much better and never had ALL the lies, deceit, and drama that this guy has! Glad he's going!!

BobmC8
BobmC8
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Dancing.jean69 said:

Why would ypu stay for 7 years if they're awful???

BobmC8
BobmC8
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵HumbleJ06 said:

I've been with them since the Sprint migration, which was a debacle. But since then my service has been stellar.

Jsuchanic
Jsuchanic
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I have been with tmobile since they took over Voicestream and we had the candy bar style phones. Ive seen ups and downs. Unfortunately tmobile in their push for growth under this CEO has let customer experience lapse. Hopefully they get back to it

UnitedStatesOfErica
UnitedStatesOfErica
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Legere was the best! I have been with TMobile for over 20 years. They have great plans for travelers, like myself. The customer service was top-notch. However, this current CEO went so hard into getting new customers that he forgot to retain the old customers. He focused on quantity over quality. I am hoping the new CEO will get back to quality. I still love TMobile, but there's always room for improvement. Still miss Legere though.

