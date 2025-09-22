Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 22, 2025, 8:46 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. HumbleJ06 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I left T-Mobile in July and I doubt I will ever be a returning customer. Too much drama from the Sprint merger, and then the issues with crappy service via phone, online, or in the store was too much for me. Should have focused on customer experience a long time ago. Like 2 Reactions All Quote WhySoSerious78 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵HumbleJ06 said: I left T-Mobile in July and I doubt I will ever be a returning customer. Too much drama from the Sprint merger, and then the issues with crappy service via phone, online, or in the store was too much for me. Should have focused on customer experience a long time ago. ... What provider do you have now, and is it better overall than what you experienced with T-Mobile? Like Reactions All Quote Dancing.jean69 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I have been with T-Mobile for over 7 years and the service is aweful. I came over from Verizon and they are just as horrible. I do not believe they are for the rural community nor any community but their own pocket community. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Mystic-Force Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... The former CEO was much better and never had ALL the lies, deceit, and drama that this guy has! Glad he's going!! Like Reactions All Quote BobmC8 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Dancing.jean69 said: I have been with T-Mobile for over 7 years and the service is aweful. I came over from Verizon and they are just as horrible. I do not believe they are for the rural community nor any community but their own pocket community. ... Why would ypu stay for 7 years if they're awful??? Like Reactions All Quote BobmC8 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵HumbleJ06 said: I left T-Mobile in July and I doubt I will ever be a returning customer. Too much drama from the Sprint merger, and then the issues with crappy service via phone, online, or in the store was too much for me. Should have focused on customer experience a long time ago. ... I've been with them since the Sprint migration, which was a debacle. But since then my service has been stellar. Like Reactions All Quote Jsuchanic Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I have been with tmobile since they took over Voicestream and we had the candy bar style phones. Ive seen ups and downs. Unfortunately tmobile in their push for growth under this CEO has let customer experience lapse. Hopefully they get back to it Like Reactions All Quote UnitedStatesOfErica Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Legere was the best! I have been with TMobile for over 20 years. They have great plans for travelers, like myself. The customer service was top-notch. However, this current CEO went so hard into getting new customers that he forgot to retain the old customers. He focused on quantity over quality. I am hoping the new CEO will get back to quality. I still love TMobile, but there's always room for improvement. Still miss Legere though. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
I left T-Mobile in July and I doubt I will ever be a returning customer. Too much drama from the Sprint merger, and then the issues with crappy service via phone, online, or in the store was too much for me. Should have focused on customer experience a long time ago.
I have been with T-Mobile for over 7 years and the service is aweful. I came over from Verizon and they are just as horrible. I do not believe they are for the rural community nor any community but their own pocket community.
