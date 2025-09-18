Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung is moving fast: One UI 8.5 spotted for Galaxy S25 Ultra

General
Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited

OneUI been nothing but issues. After OneUI6 samsung is lost from delayed releases to full of bugs to stopping the seed its a mess. Samsung cant kill the bugs so they move on to the next one. SMH

RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

An ALL DAY battery experience for POWER USERS continues to be elusive.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago
↵RoryBreaker said:

An ALL DAY battery experience for POWER USERS continues to be elusive.

It is important to note that Samsung’s claim of all-day battery life is often exaggerated. In reality, the actual battery life of Samsung devices is significantly shorter than advertised.

