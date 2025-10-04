iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Pixel 11 may see Google ditching Samsung once again and partner with MediaTek

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

This is the kind of hardware manufacturers need to make a big deal about more instead of focusing on just camera and benchmark numbers that mean nothing

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 4d ago

If it works as well as the Samsung modem, and is dependable, I don't care who makes it.

adnan.d92
adnan.d92
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

5G modem is important; I get serious battery drain on my OnePlus 12 when on 5G.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

As long as it just works, I'm fine with whatever. It's not like it's a Kir thing or something.

