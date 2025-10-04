Home Discussions You are here Pixel 11 may see Google ditching Samsung once again and partner with MediaTek General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 04, 2025, 12:16 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... This is the kind of hardware manufacturers need to make a big deal about more instead of focusing on just camera and benchmark numbers that mean nothing Like 4 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 4d ago ... If it works as well as the Samsung modem, and is dependable, I don't care who makes it. Like Reactions All Quote adnan.d92 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... 5G modem is important; I get serious battery drain on my OnePlus 12 when on 5G. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 3d ago ... As long as it just works, I'm fine with whatever. It's not like it's a Kir thing or something. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
