OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

Phonearena team
Ouroboros
Ouroboros
• 2d ago

Not saying it's a bad phone, but I don't see what the "hype" is about. The design and colour look pretty bland and "meh". That "micro arc oxidation" might sound cool and may give the body a nice texture, but you can't tell from the pictures. We'll see if it lives up to the hype...

12sag02
12sag02
• 2d ago
Leave, go back to your "meh" brand loyalty.

.KRATOS.
.KRATOS.
• 2d ago

It's simple yet beautiful design hopefully the camera will be better n the AI integration

Shanec1988
Shanec1988
• 2d agoedited

Hoping by global they mean US launch we got done sideways by the 13s which is what I would have wanted over my OP13 design wise. Can't wait and excited to see them tightening up there brand with a clean cohesive design and a more streamline flat screen look.

stevoo13
stevoo13
• 2d ago

Sand Storm is a weird way to spell Beige… 😂

Ouroboros
Ouroboros
• 1d ago
Such bitterness...

Brewski
Brewski
• 1d ago
If you look up MAO for consumer products you can see it used in boating and similar applications where corrosion/rust are likely. This process will protect it at a level that you can probably only feel in your hand. Hopefully it means the phone can be used without a case and still won't get scratches.

Brewski
Brewski
• 1d ago

"launch might happen on November 13, which is way earlier than usual for OnePlus."


Not really, October or end of year is normal... Launching in January/start of year is way more unusual for them.

OnePlus 6T: October 29, 2018

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro: October 18, 2019

OnePlus 8T: October 14, 2020

OnePlus 12: December 5, 2023

OnePlus 13: October 30, 2024


The 9, 10, and 11 were the exception. They are just getting back to their original release schedule.

Ouroboros
Ouroboros
• 1d ago
Thanks, that's useful information. I hadn't heard the term before. The process gives the surface nice properties, and it's good to see some designs different than a glass sandwich are appearing.

kratos47
kratos47
• 1d ago

Unless the trade in deals are very appealing, my 13 is still pretty solid.

