OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers Not saying it's a bad phone, but I don't see what the "hype" is about. The design and colour look pretty bland and "meh". That "micro arc oxidation" might sound cool and may give the body a nice texture, but you can't tell from the pictures. We'll see if it lives up to the hype... Like 2 Reactions All Quote 12sag02 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Ouroboros said: Not saying it's a bad phone, but I don't see what the "hype" is about. The design and colour look pretty bland and "meh". That "micro arc oxidation" might sound cool and may give the body a nice texture, but you can't tell from the pictures. We'll see if it lives up to the hype... ... Leave, go back to your "meh" brand loyalty. Like 1 Reactions All Quote .KRATOS. Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... It's simple yet beautiful design hopefully the camera will be better n the AI integration Like 1 Reactions All Quote Shanec1988 Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... Hoping by global they mean US launch we got done sideways by the 13s which is what I would have wanted over my OP13 design wise. Can't wait and excited to see them tightening up there brand with a clean cohesive design and a more streamline flat screen look. Like Reactions All Quote stevoo13 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Sand Storm is a weird way to spell Beige… 😂 Like 3 Reactions All Quote Ouroboros Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵12sag02 said: Leave, go back to your "meh" brand loyalty. ... Such bitterness... Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Ouroboros said: Not saying it's a bad phone, but I don't see what the "hype" is about. The design and colour look pretty bland and "meh". That "micro arc oxidation" might sound cool and may give the body a nice texture, but you can't tell from the pictures. We'll see if it lives up to the hype... ... If you look up MAO for consumer products you can see it used in boating and similar applications where corrosion/rust are likely. This process will protect it at a level that you can probably only feel in your hand. Hopefully it means the phone can be used without a case and still won't get scratches. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ... "launch might happen on November 13, which is way earlier than usual for OnePlus."Not really, October or end of year is normal... Launching in January/start of year is way more unusual for them.OnePlus 6T: October 29, 2018OnePlus 7T/7T Pro: October 18, 2019OnePlus 8T: October 14, 2020OnePlus 12: December 5, 2023OnePlus 13: October 30, 2024The 9, 10, and 11 were the exception. They are just getting back to their original release schedule. Like Reactions All Quote Ouroboros Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Brewski said: If you look up MAO for consumer products you can see it used in boating and similar applications where corrosion/rust are likely. This process will protect it at a level that you can probably only feel in your hand. Thanks, that's useful information. I hadn't heard the term before. The process gives the surface nice properties, and it's good to see some designs different than a glass sandwich are appearing. Like Reactions All Quote kratos47 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Unless the trade in deals are very appealing, my 13 is still pretty solid.
