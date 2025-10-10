Home Discussions You are here New Galaxy S26 leak adds fuel to the Exynos vs Snapdragon debate General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 7:36 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. stferrari Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... I am relatively confident both SOCs will have way more horsepower to provide great performance. We need to get out of this benchmark mania as they are generally meaningless for determining real world performance. I think what will be the deciding factors to which SOC would be the better choice is power efficienc/thermal output and operational reliability. If the Exynos can provide reliability, a great user experience and longer battery life it will be a great SOC. Well have to see but pre judging based on past versions would be short sighted in my opinion. Like Reactions All Quote Awltyulk Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... I personally would prefer an Exynos-2600 S26 (never using Apple's naming scheme) even though I live in the US. I want to see what Samsung has to offer. I hope that at least the S26 FE will feature the Exynos 2600 worldwide. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
