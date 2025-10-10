iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

New Galaxy S26 leak adds fuel to the Exynos vs Snapdragon debate

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited

I am relatively confident both SOCs will have way more horsepower to provide great performance. We need to get out of this benchmark mania as they are generally meaningless for determining real world performance. I think what will be the deciding factors to which SOC would be the better choice is power efficienc/thermal output and operational reliability. If the Exynos can provide reliability, a great user experience and longer battery life it will be a great SOC. Well have to see but pre judging based on past versions would be short sighted in my opinion.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Awltyulk
Awltyulk
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

I personally would prefer an Exynos-2600 S26 (never using Apple's naming scheme) even though I live in the US. I want to see what Samsung has to offer. I hope that at least the S26 FE will feature the Exynos 2600 worldwide.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless