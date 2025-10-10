Home Discussions You are here Apple just made finding iPhone bugs more profitable than ever General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 9:07 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d agoedited ... This serves as another reason why Apple stands out. I have never heard of Google engaging in such an action.Additionally, the prevalence of hacks on iPhones is significantly lower compared to other devices, particularly in terms of viruses and adware on the Apple Store. I will refrain from discussing vulnerabilities, as we are all aware of Google’s shortcomings in that area, as evidenced by the recent incident. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 3d ago ... You'll be finding a LOT of bugs then. Just look at Tuga's AI based responses lol. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: You'll be finding a LOT of bugs then. Just look at Tuga's AI based responses lol. ... You must be thinking of google junk ai where it gets stuck if you use a curse word. lol Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: You must be thinking of google junk ai where it gets stuck if you use a curse word. lol ... No, I'm thinking of the janky mess that is iOS lol. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: No, I'm thinking of the janky mess that is iOS lol. ... Trust me much less of a mess on IOS side than that JUNK google OS that i can assure you. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: This serves as another reason why Apple stands out. I have never heard of Google engaging in such an action.Additionally, the prevalence of hacks on iPhones is significantly lower compared to other devices, particularly in terms of viruses and adware on the Apple Store. I will refrain from discussing vulnerabilities, as we are all aware of Google’s shortcomings in that area, as evidenced by the recent incident. ... Way to prove EXACTLY what I said about you on the Pixel article. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Trust me much less of a mess on IOS side than that JUNK google OS that i can assure you. ... You should consider doing stand-up comedy lol if you really believe that. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
