Apple just made finding iPhone bugs more profitable than ever

Phonearena team
TuGa121
3d ago

This serves as another reason why Apple stands out. I have never heard of Google engaging in such an action.

Additionally, the prevalence of hacks on iPhones is significantly lower compared to other devices, particularly in terms of viruses and adware on the Apple Store. I will refrain from discussing vulnerabilities, as we are all aware of Google’s shortcomings in that area, as evidenced by the recent incident.

Bruce_Wayne
3d ago

You'll be finding a LOT of bugs then. Just look at Tuga's AI based responses lol.

TuGa121
3d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

You'll be finding a LOT of bugs then. Just look at Tuga's AI based responses lol.

You must be thinking of google junk ai where it gets stuck if you use a curse word. lol

Bruce_Wayne
3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

You must be thinking of google junk ai where it gets stuck if you use a curse word. lol

No, I'm thinking of the janky mess that is iOS lol.

TuGa121
3d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

No, I'm thinking of the janky mess that is iOS lol.

Trust me much less of a mess on IOS side than that JUNK google OS that i can assure you.

Vancetastic
3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

This serves as another reason why Apple stands out. I have never heard of Google engaging in such an action.

Additionally, the prevalence of hacks on iPhones is significantly lower compared to other devices, particularly in terms of viruses and adware on the Apple Store. I will refrain from discussing vulnerabilities, as we are all aware of Google’s shortcomings in that area, as evidenced by the recent incident.

Way to prove EXACTLY what I said about you on the Pixel article.

Bruce_Wayne
3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Trust me much less of a mess on IOS side than that JUNK google OS that i can assure you.

You should consider doing stand-up comedy lol if you really believe that.

