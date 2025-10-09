iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Most of you said that T-Mobile should bring back John Legere as CEO

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I liked Legere. He seemed like a great leader, and I was sad when i heard he was stepping down.

CellNoy
CellNoy
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Legere moved T Mobile from laggard to dominance by relating to the customer and technology. His like scares the hell out of corporate executives.

cyberoptiq
cyberoptiq
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Would not surprise me to read and see on TV that Legere is back at T-Mobile....I'm guessing it will happen....

thingfuture
thingfuture
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Legere definitely improved T-Mobile's reputation because I remember before he was CEO, T-Mobile was viewed as the carrier that only worked in the city, easily lose signal inside buildings, and as soon as you stepped outside the city, you either had 2G, no service, or roamed on AT&T whereas AT&T and Verizon at least had 3G and even 4G LTE in those areas.

