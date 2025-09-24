Home Discussions You are here Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 2:02 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... Hmm havent dropped a call yet. Im wondering where them reports are coming from. T-Mobile not a single issue. Once again i might be the lucky ones or ....... Right now i have the fold and iphone next to each other same bars same signal same company and funny part on speed test iphone is actually faster. #Just Saying Like 1 Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 1d ago ... I have yet to experience any issues at all with mine to be honest. I have the Orange 1TB unlocked 17PM, and so far it's been spot on. No heating, battery drain, glitches within the software, and it went in a case as soon as I got it home, like all my other phones have. Still sorely needs split screen, and Apple Pencil support, but those are pipe dreams at this point. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ... Does a mediocre OS count? Like 4 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... Im wondering where them reports are coming from. T-Mobile not a single issue. Once again i might be the lucky ones or ....... Right now i have the fold and iphone next to each other same bars same signal same company and funny part on speed test iphone is actually faster. #Just Saying Like 1 Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 1d ago ... I have yet to experience any issues at all with mine to be honest. I have the Orange 1TB unlocked 17PM, and so far it’s been spot on. No heating, battery drain, glitches within the software, and it went in a case as soon as I got it home, like all my other phones have. Still sorely needs split screen, and Apple Pencil support, but those are pipe dreams at this point. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ... Does a mediocre OS count? Like 4 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... " That’s not all, either: the anti-glare coating on the iPhone 17, while a welcome addition, pales in comparison to even the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, iOS 26 is apparently exhibiting many glitches and visual bugs, giving off a very unpolished feeling" And there are no cellular reception issues either, no way none of this is true its the Android fan boys hating. Let's ignore and cover up and move on, business as usual, almost 50% of users is nothing relevant. Like 5 Reactions All Quote SilvioBritto Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... You are holding it wrong Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵DJOne said: I have yet to experience any issues at all with mine to be honest. I have the Orange 1TB unlocked 17PM, and so far it’s been spot on. No heating, battery drain, glitches within the software, and it went in a case as soon as I got it home, like all my other phones have. Still sorely needs split screen, and Apple Pencil support, but those are pipe dreams at this point. ... Same here no issues at least its not defects like S25U well just about every S series from samssung lol Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ... I mean the crown still goes to samsung defected S25u units and rush oneui 8.5 because they cant kill the bugs one oneui 8 i mean its a plus lol Like 2 Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: I mean the crown still goes to samsung defected S25u units and rush oneui 8.5 because they cant kill the bugs one oneui 8 i mean its a plus lol ... It is one thing to criticize a producer; it is another thing to blatantly lie and invent a story. Like 5 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Nokfan1603 said: It is one thing to criticize a producer; it is another thing to blatantly lie and invent a story. ... Agree 💯 Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Nokfan1603 said: It is one thing to criticize a producer; it is another thing to blatantly lie and invent a story. ... Yep so its not true google maps bug is not real ? So u ask Google ur location and its accurate? Huh nunob512 didn't in front of me and was wrong I did it was wrong in different places nunob512 did it at home and was wrong huh ok all BS dont be like nunoB512 he's the only BS here. Ask ur google junk ur current location and let me know how it goes. There are articles everywhere about this issue but you like nunob512 are fan girls and just ignore it and say there is no issue that's just one of the issues. Go on google and google samsung defects and take a look. I dont need to bs man simple google search lol Like Reactions All Quote I dont need to bs man simple google search lol Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 5 5 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
