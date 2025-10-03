Home Discussions You are here Taiwan rejects request to move 50% of its chip production to the U.S. General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 03, 2025, 5:30 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. MsPooks Arena Master • 5d ago ... Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Alan Friedman Phonearena team • 5d ago ↵MsPooks said: Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides. ... Agree. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Virtuous Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Bending the knee is never a good look! Like 3 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5d ago ... As long as they don't get taken over by the CCP. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: As long as they don't get taken over by the CCP. ... Province of China.Your own government acknowledges that LOL What they do with each other is none of your criminal governments business. Sadly, you make every nations decisions/actions around the world your business, literally every nation.Paper tiger is making Taiwan the next Ukraine. If the worst comes, you'll send them your "game changing weapons" like you did in Ukraine? How'd those work out? Russia's "economy in tatters" and "shovels and washing machine chips" beat you.Count how many nations your side took over. Compare that with China. 250 year history VS 5000+ year history, who meddled more around the world and regime changed and funneled weapons and drugs.You know, there's a reason the US is moving the Ukraine conflict to the Europeans while they pivot to China more and fast. By 2030, you'll miss your chance to hurt them or strike. Your window of opportunity isn't big. That's why your ramping up many things now. Mr 7 wars in 7 months haha Like 8 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵MsPooks said: Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides. ... Yes, in here they're smart enough not to fall for your exploitation and insults. They must shield themselves from you. They see what happened to the other cannon fodders you used. They'll be smart not to follow that route. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5d ago ↵Danial_H said: Province of China.Your own government acknowledges that LOL What they do with each other is none of your criminal governments business. Sadly, you make every nations decisions/actions around the world your business, literally every nation.Paper tiger is making Taiwan the next Ukraine. If the worst comes, you'll send them your "game changing weapons" like you did in Ukraine? How'd those work out? Russia's "economy in tatters" and "shovels and washing machine chips" beat you.Count how many nations your side took over. Compare that with China. 250 year history VS 5000+ year history, who meddled more around the world and regime changed and funneled weapons and drugs.You know, there's a reason the US is moving the Ukraine conflict to the Europeans while they pivot to China more and fast. By 2030, you'll miss your chance to hurt them or strike. Your window of opportunity isn't big. That's why your ramping up many things now. Mr 7 wars in 7 months haha ... There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP? ... My agenda is awakening dangerous citizens parroting the deep state narratives.I merely responded to your agenda.Do tell me, what from my post is Anti-US agenda again? What don't you believe from my posts. Let me know so I send further sources for you to help you come to your own conclusions.I didn't assume anything.I responded to your narrative of "CCP invading Taiwan". I stated your governments view on the One China policy. I said its none of your business what a country does with its provinces.I compared the history of 250 years against an over 5000 year nation and who had more meddling.Then I added some information as to why the USA is speeding up its efforts to provoke China before the short window timeframe closes. I finished the post by quoting the bible seller who never lies when he said he stopped 7 wars in 7 months and some were unstoppable. He's really chasing that Nobel prize, like Obama. He criticized Obama a lot and yet did worse.Seriously, do tell me what you don't believe specifically and I'll help you with more information. Like 4 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP? ... Please look at facts and stop your anti-china hate. sometimes you can be right, most times you aren't. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵AltronLivez51 said: Please look at facts and stop your anti-china hate. sometimes you can be right, most times you aren't. ... I'm only saying from the documented facts. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 3 Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 18m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides.
As long as they don't get taken over by the CCP.
Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides.
Province of China.
Your own government acknowledges that LOL
What they do with each other is none of your criminal governments business. Sadly, you make every nations decisions/actions around the world your business, literally every nation.
Paper tiger is making Taiwan the next Ukraine. If the worst comes, you'll send them your "game changing weapons" like you did in Ukraine? How'd those work out? Russia's "economy in tatters" and "shovels and washing machine chips" beat you.
Count how many nations your side took over. Compare that with China. 250 year history VS 5000+ year history, who meddled more around the world and regime changed and funneled weapons and drugs.
You know, there's a reason the US is moving the Ukraine conflict to the Europeans while they pivot to China more and fast. By 2030, you'll miss your chance to hurt them or strike. Your window of opportunity isn't big. That's why your ramping up many things now. Mr 7 wars in 7 months haha
There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP?
There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP?
Please look at facts and stop your anti-china hate. sometimes you can be right, most times you aren't.