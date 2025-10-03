iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Taiwan rejects request to move 50% of its chip production to the U.S.

General
Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 5d ago

Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides.

Alan Friedman
Alan Friedman
Phonearena team
• 5d ago
↵MsPooks said:

Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides.

Agree.

Virtuous
Virtuous
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Bending the knee is never a good look!

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5d ago

As long as they don't get taken over by the CCP.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

As long as they don't get taken over by the CCP.

Province of China.

Your own government acknowledges that LOL

What they do with each other is none of your criminal governments business. Sadly, you make every nations decisions/actions around the world your business, literally every nation.

Paper tiger is making Taiwan the next Ukraine. If the worst comes, you'll send them your "game changing weapons" like you did in Ukraine? How'd those work out? Russia's "economy in tatters" and "shovels and washing machine chips" beat you.

Count how many nations your side took over. Compare that with China. 250 year history VS 5000+ year history, who meddled more around the world and regime changed and funneled weapons and drugs.

You know, there's a reason the US is moving the Ukraine conflict to the Europeans while they pivot to China more and fast. By 2030, you'll miss your chance to hurt them or strike. Your window of opportunity isn't big. That's why your ramping up many things now. Mr 7 wars in 7 months haha


Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
↵MsPooks said:

Smart. They definitely need the security blanket chip production provides.

Yes, in here they're smart enough not to fall for your exploitation and insults. They must shield themselves from you. They see what happened to the other cannon fodders you used. They'll be smart not to follow that route.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 5d ago
↵Danial_H said:

Province of China.

Your own government acknowledges that LOL

What they do with each other is none of your criminal governments business. Sadly, you make every nations decisions/actions around the world your business, literally every nation.

Paper tiger is making Taiwan the next Ukraine. If the worst comes, you'll send them your "game changing weapons" like you did in Ukraine? How'd those work out? Russia's "economy in tatters" and "shovels and washing machine chips" beat you.

Count how many nations your side took over. Compare that with China. 250 year history VS 5000+ year history, who meddled more around the world and regime changed and funneled weapons and drugs.

You know, there's a reason the US is moving the Ukraine conflict to the Europeans while they pivot to China more and fast. By 2030, you'll miss your chance to hurt them or strike. Your window of opportunity isn't big. That's why your ramping up many things now. Mr 7 wars in 7 months haha

There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP?

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP?

My agenda is awakening dangerous citizens parroting the deep state narratives.

I merely responded to your agenda.

Do tell me, what from my post is Anti-US agenda again? What don't you believe from my posts. Let me know so I send further sources for you to help you come to your own conclusions.

I didn't assume anything.

I responded to your narrative of "CCP invading Taiwan". I stated your governments view on the One China policy. I said its none of your business what a country does with its provinces.

I compared the history of 250 years against an over 5000 year nation and who had more meddling.

Then I added some information as to why the USA is speeding up its efforts to provoke China before the short window timeframe closes.

I finished the post by quoting the bible seller who never lies when he said he stopped 7 wars in 7 months and some were unstoppable. He's really chasing that Nobel prize, like Obama. He criticized Obama a lot and yet did worse.

Seriously, do tell me what you don't believe specifically and I'll help you with more information.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

There goes your anti US agenda again. Are you sure your issues aren't with the Mossad and the cabal pulling the strings behind the scenes? You assume that they speak for me just because I said CCP?

Please look at facts and stop your anti-china hate. sometimes you can be right, most times you aren't.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 4d ago
↵AltronLivez51 said:

Please look at facts and stop your anti-china hate. sometimes you can be right, most times you aren't.

I'm only saying from the documented facts.

