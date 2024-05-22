Got any questions about the iPad Pro M4 and the new iPad Air? We’re here to answer them!

• 2d ago

The latest iPad Pros are Apple’s thinnest devices, yet as powerful as ever. Meanwhile, the new iPad Air got a new large display size option, better performance and a swath of features previously reserved for the pricier models. If you ask Apple, the premiere of these devices changed the world of tablet wonder yet again.


We got our hands on these new devices and are putting them through extensive testing in an attempt to confirm or deny Apple’s claims of greatness. Meanwhile, we’d like to hear from you and answer any burning questions you may have about the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.


OLED displays, new chipsets, redesigned speakers. Name it, and we will give you the first-hand information you need.


Just drop your questions in the comments below, and Preslav and Victor will answer them by 9-10 AM ET tomorrow.

