Home Discussions You are here Got any questions about the iPad Pro M4 and the new iPad Air? We’re here to answer them! General Ilia Temelkov • Published: May 22, 2024, 7:34 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 2d ago ... The latest iPad Pros are Apple’s thinnest devices, yet as powerful as ever. Meanwhile, the new iPad Air got a new large display size option, better performance and a swath of features previously reserved for the pricier models. If you ask Apple, the premiere of these devices changed the world of tablet wonder yet again. We got our hands on these new devices and are putting them through extensive testing in an attempt to confirm or deny Apple’s claims of greatness. Meanwhile, we’d like to hear from you and answer any burning questions you may have about the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. OLED displays, new chipsets, redesigned speakers. Name it, and we will give you the first-hand information you need. Just drop your questions in the comments below, and Preslav and Victor will answer them by 9-10 AM ET tomorrow. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Got any questions about the iPad Pro M4 and the new iPad Air? We’re here to answer them! Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps? Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction? Is it even possible for an iPad to fully replace your laptop? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: