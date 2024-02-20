Galaxy A55 vs Pixel 7a: Low cost, good value?

Intro





Samsung has already kicked off 2024 with a bang, launching the Galaxy S24 series earlier than usual. It's by no means ready to call it quits for the first half of the year, though, as it has a full roster of mid-range devices yet to update.





Galaxy A55 One of those is the, which is likely coming very soon. The upcoming mid-ranger will be succeeding the Galaxy A54, one of Samsung's more important announcements in 2023, and will hopefully right some of the wrongs that we disliked on the Galaxy A54.





Which one of these would be the better affordable phone to get in 2024? While we don't know everything about the Galaxy A55 just yet, the basics can be compared!





Design and Display Quality

Candybars are never going out of style





Both the Galaxy A55 and the Pixel 7a don't stray away from the classic and well-established candybar paradigm. Standard devices, with standard design and traditional exterior. Both the Galaxy A55 and the Pixel 7a are glass-aluminum sandwiches, but each has a unique design element.





Pixel 7a , we have the metal 3D Visor which houses the dual cameras and imitates the flagship On the, we have the metal 3D Visor which houses the dual cameras and imitates the flagship Pixel 6 Pixel 7 , and Pixel 8 series. Sure, it scuffs easily and might not be everyone's cup of tea, but hey, it surely fits into Google's unique recent design language.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy A55 comes with the so-called Key Island, which is a bump on the right side of the frame. It houses the power button and the volume rocker. An intriguing design element, for sure.





Both phones are IP67-rated and will endure submersion into water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, which should give you a peace of mind.





Now, both phones have it pretty differently when it comes to displays. The Galaxy A55 will be the much larger device, reportedly coming with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display, possibly brighter than last year's Galaxy A54 by a fair margin. It will most certainly support 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, too.





Meanwhile, with the Pixel 7a , we get a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, so we are getting a smaller display that's not as smooth. It might be much dimmer, too, as the maximum brightness isn't great. Surely, the display could be one of the weaker aspects of the Pixel 7a .





Performance and Software

Exynos vs Tensor





Each manufacturer puts their own chipset flavor on their respective device.





Pixel 7a , which is the same chip that powered the Pixel 7 , Google puts the flagship-grade Tensor G2 on the, which is the same chip that powered the Pixel 7 Pro , and the Pixel Fold . So, for the most part, you can expect flagship grade performance that will age well despite being a bit lackluster in terms of raw performance.





Meanwhile, Samsung will most likely put the Exynos 1480 inside the Galaxy A55 , which might not be a terribly powerful powerplant either.





Both devices will come with 128GB of native storage in the base version, which is a standard mid-range amount these days. The Pixel 7a comes with 8GB of RAM, and there's a very fair chance that the Galaxy A55 will also come with that much for future-proof reasons.





Camera

Who needs a macro?





The Galaxy A55 is reportedly coming with a macro camera once again. This sensor is joining the much more useful wide and ultra-wide cameras that you're certainly using way more frequently. Not many rumors on the topic, but we suppose the Galaxy A55 will be just a generational upgrade over the Galaxy A54 and introduce few improvements here and there. As a refresher, the Galaxy A54 came with a 50MP main and a 32MP ultra-wide camera, joined by a 32MP front camera. No lack of megapixels here.





At the same time, the Pixel 7a comes along with the Sony IMX787-powered 64MP main camera that's pretty much on par with the flagship Pixels and takes photos that look just as good. There;s also a new camera sensor for the ultra-wide camera, which is now a 13MP Sony IMX712 and also performs admirably in most situations.









Audio Quality and Haptics





We expect that the Galaxy A55 will deliver an audio experience that's above average. Of course, you can't expect it to be at the levels of the Galaxy S24 series, but not too shabby at all. Meanwhile, we were satisfied with the audio quality coming out of the Pixel 7A . We said that it created "a very decent soundstage that doesn't shine with deep base or super-clear highs, but delivers a strong and punchy sound with bright mids". We were also quick to point out that the Galaxy A54 sounds more lively, so our expectations are already set relatively high.





Haptics are an area in which the Pixel 7a didn't excel, and we don't really expect anything mind-blowing from the Galaxy A55 either.

Haptics are an area in which the Pixel 7a didn't excel, and we don't really expect anything mind-blowing from the Galaxy A55 either.





Battery Life and Charging

Long-lasting champs?





The Galaxy A55 will most certainly come with a traditional 5,000mAh battery that has been the de facto standard for multiple Android flagships over the years. Hopefully, it will pair well with the Exynos 1480 and deliver great battery life. Judging from the Galaxy A54, the Galaxy A55 could deliver outstanding battery life.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 7a fared well in comparison with the Galaxy A55 's predecessor, beating it in our video streaming test, but losing by a margin in the web browsing test. It was also defeated in the 3D gaming test, where the Galaxy A54 performed much better. There's a smaller 4,385mAh battery on board, so there's that.





Charging-wise, the Pixel 7a supports slow 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, so nothing too impressive. In fact, it takes the phone two full hours to fully charge from 0 to 100, which is not great at all. The Galaxy A55 should charge much faster with its suspected 25W charging speed support.





Summary and Final Verdict





So, which among these two could be the go-to affordable phone recommendation for 2024? Well, it all depends on how good the Galaxy A55 is! The Pixel 7a is already a safe choice in the $500 mid-range bracket and is often our default answer for a low cost, but great-value device.





Granted, the same has been true of previous Galaxy A5x phones as well, so the Galaxy A55 could potentially be another excellent recommendation. Of course, if Samsung plays its cards right!












