Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The world's most popular chat app is now banned at the People's House, reps disagree "in the strongest possible terms"

They've been offered a few alternatives.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A man with a phone.
After Pavel Durov called WhatsApp "a cheap, watered-down imitation of Telegram", Meta's WhatsApp is now banned from all US House of Representatives devices (that includes all mobile, desktop, or web browser versions).

Currently, WhatsApp holds the title of being the most popular messaging platform with 2 billion monthly active users.

Reuters reports that there was a memo sent to all House representatives at the beginning of the week and the ban has to do with potential privacy concerns.

Do you care which apps politicians use on their phones?

Vote View Result


The notice reportedly says that the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use". If one has a WhatsApp application on their House-managed device, they'll be contacted to remove it promptly.

Members of the US House of Representatives are allegedly being recommended using other chat clients, like Microsoft's Teams platform, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and FaceTime.

Like one could expect, Meta representatives categorically disagree with the assessment:

We disagree with the House Chief Administrative Officer's characterization in the strongest possible terms. We know members and their staffs regularly use WhatsApp and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially. Messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default, meaning only the recipients and not even WhatsApp can see them. This is a higher level of security than most of the apps on the CAO's approved list that do not offer that protection.

– Andy Stone, WhatsApp spokesperson in a statement to Axios, June 2025

As some of you may remember, TikTok is also banned from US House of Representatives devices – this ban was introduced as early as 2022. Back then, the House's Chief Administrative Officer labeled the app a high risk and ordered its removal from all official devices, prohibiting future downloads as well.

Lawmakers are particularly worried that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in Beijing, could be compelled to share user data with the Chinese government. There are also fears that the app could be used to monitor Americans or influence what content they see. As a precaution, the House moved to prohibit its use on official devices and required its removal.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless