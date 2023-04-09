With the new update to Waze, you can drive to your destination with Christina Aguilera





So what is the difference between the two apps? Waze remains community based with crowdsourced traffic information still driving the app (pun not intended). Google Maps relies on data and also goes well beyond helping you safely and quickly get from point "A" to point "B." Google Maps will help you find a place to stay once you're at point "B" and will also show you places to dine. The app will also suggest places to go and things to see. Waze remains focused on the driving experience.





According to the U.S. Sun , an update to the Waze app has added Zodiac map themes. With this theme, the turn-by-turn directions are read in special tones that are based on the characteristics of people born under each astrological sign. As a couple of examples, The U.S. Sun mentions that the Aries voice is more upbeat while the Libra voice is mellow. Users can choose to have their astrology sign appear on the roof of their car icon replacing the usually seen blue arrow. This feature is available in English only at the moment.









To select a Zodiac theme to narrate your turn-by-turn directions, open the app and tap on the hamburger menu icon on the upper left of the screen. Tap on Settings > Voice & sound > Waze voice . From there you can scroll down and choose one of the 12 Zodiac signs. You can also get voice directions from three pop stars whose voices have been recently added: Christina Aguilera, Kehlani, and Boy George. And at the very top of that same page, you can tap the Blue "+" sign to "Add a voice," specifically yours. Follow the directions and you can navigate your journey listening to your own voice giving you the turn-by-turn directions.









To install Waze on your Android device, you can tap on this link to pick up the app from the Play Store. If you want to install the app on your iPhone, then go ahead and click on this link which will take you to the Waze listing in the App Store.





Both Google Maps and Waze will get you to where you want to go quickly and safely. But you might have more fun using Waze.

