Just an hour left! Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 August Unpacked event live

Samsung
Welcome to our Samsung August Unpacked event livestream! Less than an hour is left for the long awaited Samsung 2022 foldables announcement, and we're ready to welcome some huge announcements by Samsung!

After long months of rumors, Samsung officialized its summer Unpacked event for August, and already started the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 preorder reservations to prevent you from guessing on the devices that will be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event?


  • August 10, 2022, at 9AM ET/6AM PT

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announcement will be held at an Unpacked event on August 10, 2022, at 9AM ET/6AM PT, according to Samsung's typical invitation schedule.

You can tap this Samsung August Unpacked 2022 event Google Calendar link to reserve a time slot in your busy schedule for the Galaxy Z Fold, Flip, and Galaxy Watch 5 2022 families' unveiling.

How to watch the August Unpacked event livestream


Samsung's August Unpacked 2022 event won't again be an online-only affair, like the Galaxy S22 series unveiling, as the social distancing precautions step aside to make space for a few tailored physical events and demos in selected places like New York's Meatpacking district. That's it, though, as the higher cost outlays of scheduling an in-person event certainly isn't lost on Samsung's marketing team, too.

In any case, you can tune in on on August 10, 2022, at 9AM ET/6AM Pacific Time, to watch Samsung's 2022 Unpacked event right here.


August Unpacked 2022 event device announcements to expect


At the August Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on the phone side, as well as its new Galaxy Watch 5 wearable series.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 series


Expect a new, slightly stubbier design of the Galaxy Z Fold line in 2022, with wider aspect ratios, a return to the roots, and all new foldables will all be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset ot Qualcomm with its exceptional 5G modem.

Here's the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series specs list so far:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: 7.6" main and 6.2" external 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 50MP/12MP (UW)/10MP (3x), 4400mAh battery
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: 6.7" main 120Hz and 1.9" external displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 12MP/12MP (UW), 3600mAh battery

More about Samsung's 2022 foldable series:


Galaxy Watch 5 series



  • Galaxy Watch 5: 40mm/44mm
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: 45mm

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event


As usual, there is a rather prolonged "pre-booking" and "pre-reservation" period before and after the phones and smartwatches announcement. The Galaxy Z fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung is likely to release its 2022 foldables crop. You can reserve your spot and reservations bonuses right now, though.

  • Preorder period: August 10-August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Watch 5 release date: August 15 2022

