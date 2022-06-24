 Best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals in June - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals in June

Picks Deals
@IskrenGaidarov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals in June
Virgin Mobile has some of the best UK Galaxy S22 deals. This is a virtual network, which means it operates on Vodafone and EE’s networks. This also means that you get great coverage and cheaper plans.

If you want to get one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones from Virgin Mobile you need to sign a 36 or 24-month contract with an installment plan. Unlike other UK carriers, you don’t need to pay upfront for the device you get on Virgin Mobile.

But why the Galaxy S22 series? Well, you might be interested in one of these phones because of their great camera setups, nice and intuitive software, premium design, and amazing displays.

So which are the best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals right now? Let’s find out below. Make sure to also check our Best Virgin phone deals article.



Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 Ultra deals


The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Virgin Mobile with a variety of plans. The cheapest option is the 2GB of data plan, but we recommend you go for either the 10GB, 150GB, or Unlimited data ones. However, with these, the price of the phone doesn’t change. You can choose between a 36 or 24-month contract.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: 150GB of data with Virgin Mobile

Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Virgin Mobile at a more than reasonable price. You don't need to pay anything upfront and you can choose between 24 and 36 month installment plans.
£44 /mo
Buy at Virgin


Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 Plus deals


Virgin Mobile offers the Galaxy S22 Plus model with the same contracts as the Ultra. This means that the same conditions apply to this phone as well. We still strongly recommend you go for at least the 10GB of data plan.

Galaxy S22 Plus: 10GB of data with Virgin Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available with all of Virgin Mobile's plans. You can pick between 24 and 36 months installment plans too. The 10GB of data plan is cheap, but you can also go for the 150GB or Unlimited data plans.
£41 /mo
Buy at Virgin


Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals


Surprise, surprise, the cheapest and most compact Galaxy S22 has the same conditions as its bigger siblings. If you don’t want a giant phone this one is a great choice. However, keep in mind that it isn’t a battery champ.

Galaxy S22: 10GB of data with Virgin Mobile

Samsung's compact Galaxy S22 is available with all Virgin Mobile plans as well. This is the cheapest Galaxy S22 series option. It is available with both 24 and 36 month installment plans.
£31 /mo
Buy at Virgin

Keep in mind that this article is updated regularly, so check back later for the latest offers.

Also read: 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless