Best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals in June
Virgin Mobile has some of the best UK Galaxy S22 deals. This is a virtual network, which means it operates on Vodafone and EE’s networks. This also means that you get great coverage and cheaper plans.
If you want to get one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones from Virgin Mobile you need to sign a 36 or 24-month contract with an installment plan. Unlike other UK carriers, you don’t need to pay upfront for the device you get on Virgin Mobile.
So which are the best Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals right now? Let’s find out below. Make sure to also check our Best Virgin phone deals article.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Virgin Mobile with a variety of plans. The cheapest option is the 2GB of data plan, but we recommend you go for either the 10GB, 150GB, or Unlimited data ones. However, with these, the price of the phone doesn’t change. You can choose between a 36 or 24-month contract.
Virgin Mobile offers the Galaxy S22 Plus model with the same contracts as the Ultra. This means that the same conditions apply to this phone as well. We still strongly recommend you go for at least the 10GB of data plan.
Surprise, surprise, the cheapest and most compact Galaxy S22 has the same conditions as its bigger siblings. If you don’t want a giant phone this one is a great choice. However, keep in mind that it isn’t a battery champ.
But why the Galaxy S22 series? Well, you might be interested in one of these phones because of their great camera setups, nice and intuitive software, premium design, and amazing displays.
Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 Plus deals
Virgin Mobile Galaxy S22 deals
Keep in mind that this article is updated regularly, so check back later for the latest offers.
