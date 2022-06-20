Best O2 iPhone 13 deals in June 2022

Of course, you will need a contract with the carrier to benefit from the iPhone 13 deals it offers. Additionally, a steeper discount can be achieved by trading in your old smartphone with the carrier: O2 will determine the discount you can get by examining your traded-in device. The trade-in discount will help you save on your monthly bill.









The iPhone 13 series is available with Pay Monthly plans with O2. If you want a cheaper option, you can also check out the O2 refurbished iPhone 13 options , but keep in mind those phones have been used and then renewed.





And, let's not forget the gorgeous extras that the carrier offers. With the deals down below, with select plans you can get to enjoy a free Disney+ subscription (worth £7.99 a month) or Amazon Prime Video (worth £5.99 a month) among other extras. The free trial period depends on the tariff you've chosen, and it can be from 1 month up to 6 months.



O2 iPhone 13 Pro Max deals



For the biggest iPhone 13 Pro Max , O2 has several extras available with a different plan. The extras you can get depend on what plan you go for. The recommended by O2 plan is the Unlimited Data plan. The cool thing is, you can edit O2 plans to make them match your preferences better.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: get 6 months Disney+, save up to £100 with Multisave Right now, with the Unlimited data plan with O2, you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for £30.00 upfront and £61.59 monthly, and you can get 6 months for free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video (among other extras). With O2's Multisave program, you can save up to £100, basically any additional connection could qualify for 20% off. And, on top of it all, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has trade-in options available. Trade-in £61 59 /mo Buy at O2





O2 iPhone 13 Pro deals



For the smaller iPhone 13 Pro , you get the same great offers as you would get for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With trade-in, you can save on your monthly payments as well.

iPhone 13 Pro: 6 months Disney+ for free, save up to £100 with Multisave O2 has a similar deal for the iPhone 13 Pro as well. First off, with the recommended Unlimited plan, you get 6 months free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video (and other extras). Multisave can help you save on average £100. And, if you happen to have an eligible trade-in phone, you can get a great discount for the 13 Pro. With the Unlimited plan, you pay £30.00 upfront and then £58.53 monthly. Trade-in £58 53 /mo Buy at O2





O2 iPhone 13 deals





Yay, the offers from above are also present for the iPhone 13 at O2. This means, the extras that not a lot of carriers offer with your purchase of the iPhone 13 are present here as well, and so are the trade-in options to save on your monthly bill.

iPhone 13: 6 months free Disney+ (or other extras); trade-in options available The recommended plan by O2 for the iPhone 13 is the 150GB Data plan. With the purchase, you get 6 months free Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or other extra. With the 150GB data plan, you pay for this phone £30.00 upfront and £48.98 monthly. And, trade-in can help you save on your monthly bill. Trade-in £48 98 /mo Buy at O2





O2 iPhone 13 mini deals







The compact iPhone 13 mini is also available at O2 with deals on par with those of its bigger siblings. On top of that, if you want to complete your Apple ecosystem with a pair of earbuds you can save £10 on the AirPods 3rd generation. Keep in mind that the AirPods offer expires on July 6.

iPhone 13 mini: Disney+ 6 months free, save £10 on AirPods 3rd gen with purchase Right now, O2 is offering a deal for you to save £10 on the newest AirPods with the purchase of the iPhone 13 mini. Of course, you get to enjoy O2's extras, such as 6 months free Disney+ (depending on your plan). The recommended 150GB plan gives you 6 months free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video (among others). If you have trade-in, you can also save on your monthly bill. With the 150GB plan, you pay for the mini £20.00 upfront and £48.49 monthly. Trade-in £48 49 /mo Buy at O2





As deals on carriers often evolve and change, don't hesitate to bookmark this page and check back in a few weeks for new offers.







Looking for the best iPhone 13 deal at O2 in June, 2022? You've come to the right place! O2 is one of the four main UK carriers and offers great phone prices and plans, and luckily, it has offers on all the models of the iPhone 13 family. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro, the standard iPhone 13 and the compact iPhone 13 mini are all present in O2's inventory of generous deals.With all that being said, let's look at the details about the deals O2 currently has for the latest iPhones.