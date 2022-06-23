Best O2 Galaxy S22 deals in June

Some of the best Galaxy S22 deals in the UK are from O2. The carrier is one of the big four carriers in the UK. Some of its plans include a free Disney+ subscription (worth £7.99 a month) or Amazon Prime Video (worth £5.99 a month). The free trial period could be as long as 6 months, depending on the plan you choose. There are also trade-in options and you can save even more with Multisave if you're already on the network.





O2 Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6 months Disney+ for free, save up to £150 with trade-in Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with O2's 50GB of data plan for £58.99 a month and £30 upfront. This offer includes 6 months of free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video. Save even more with O2's Multisave program and up to £150 if you trade-in your old device. Trade-in £58 99 /mo Buy at O2



O2 Galaxy S22 Plus deals

The

Galaxy S22 Plus: get 6 months Disney+, save up to £200 with Multisave The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can be your for £47.95 a month with the 50GB O2 plan and £30 upfront. This is a 36 month plan. You can get both a £200 Multi-save and £100 trade-in discount too. You also receive 6 months of free Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video subscription. Trade-in $47 99 /mo Buy at O2



O2 Galaxy S22 deals

The best deal for the compact

Galaxy S22: get 6 months Disney+, save up to £100 with trade-in The compact Samsung Galaxy S22 can be yours for £46.50 a month for 36 months with O2's 50GB plan. You also get 6 months of free Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. Trade-in your old device to receive a £100 discount. Trade-in $46 50 /mo Buy at O2



As deals on carriers evolve and change, don't hesitate to check back this deals article in a few weeks for new offers.



Best Three Mobile phone deals

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series consists of some of the best Android phones you can buy right now. These devices have gorgeous displays, powerful processors, and amazing camera setups. It’s no surprise that these have become very popular in the UK.With that said, you are probably wondering what carrier deal you can get your brand new Samsung with and which is going to save you the most money. Fortunately, O2 offers all three Galaxy S22 phones with plenty of plans and some nice discounts.The carrier offers Pay Monthly plans, with which you don’t have to pay the price of the device upfront. Let’s take a look at the best Galaxy S22 O2 deals that are live right now.