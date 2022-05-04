Best Giffgaff phone deals in May 2022

Current Gifgaff phone deals

Best Gifgaff iPhone deals

Get the Apple iPhone 11 for £20 less. The iPhone 11 might not be the newest Apple flagship, but if you're not fond of the current flat-edge design of the Cupertino company's smartphones, this one might be for you. It has the classic rounded-edge design, yet it's still modern, powerful, and with solid cameras in 2022. If you want an alternative to buying it for £469 right now, you can go for £21.56 monthly payments instead.





You can have the iPhone 13 for £779, or monthly payments of £36.20. If you want Apple's latest flagship but its price is a bit hard to swallow, you can always get it on Giffgaff via the much more manageable monthly payments of £36.20.





Best Gifgaff Samsung deals

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for less! Gifgaff currently offers Samsung's trendy, folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone for £929, as opposed to the usual £949. You can alternatively get this smartphone in 24 monthly payments of £43.40.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for £1129 or via monthly payments of £53. This is Samsung's latest and greatest flagship smartphone, a powerhouse for Android power users, but it's quite pricey, as expected. However, it's much easier on the pocket if you get it via £53 monthly payments, right?

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for £769, or 24 monthly payments of £35.72. Looking for a more traditional Samsung flagship? This is the one; the Galaxy S22 costs £769 on Giffgaff right now, and doesn't involve confusing contracts, nor is the phone locked – it's completely unlocked to all networks. Don't like it? Giffgaff offers 21-days no quibble returns too.

Are Giffgaff phone deals worth it?

If you're based in the UK and are willing to give one of the smaller networks a chance, Giffgaff might just have the right phone deal for you to take advantage of!If you're on the hunt for phone deals, you're in the right place – here we'll continuously add and update the best deals Giffgaff has to offer, so if you don't find what you're looking for now – stay tuned for more later.Indeed they are, especially if you feel like the larger networks in the UK are a bit too confusing and not quite consumer friendly. The Gifggaff deals we have here, and will continue adding in the future, are rather simple to understand – you can buy the smartphone with a one-time payment of its full price, or – the route that's easier on the pocket – in monthly payments.So even if you want the most expensive flagship, you'll likely find it much more manageable to do so in small payments than its full price, which nowadays usually dances around a thousand pounds.Of course, there are other UK carriers you may want to check out, and we have the best deals from those also…