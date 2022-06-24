 Best EE Galaxy S22 deals in June - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best EE Galaxy S22 deals in June

Best EE Galaxy S22 deals in June
EE is a well-known UK carrier that offers the Galaxy S22 series. While EE isn’t popular for its great deals, there are some nice options you can get with its plans. These include Netflix and Apple Music, which you can get if your selected plan has Smart Benefits.

While EE is one of the more pricey UK networks, it is one of the most reliable too. The Galaxy S22 phones are sold on monthly plans, which means you don’t need to pay the full price for the phone upfront. 

Considering this carrier is a bit on the expensive side, you'll be glad to hear that currently EE UK is having some great deals on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These include a deal that slashed the monthly payments of the Galaxy S22 by 17%. However, there is a catch. EE UK offers such deals with the condition there are no Smart Benefits. That's something you have to keep in mind, especially if you were planning on getting your Netflix subscription as part of your carrier plan. 

Make sure to also checkout our best EE phone deals article.

Jump to: 

EE Galaxy S22 Ultra deals


Currently, some of EE’s plans that are combined with the Galaxy S22 Ultra are having a discount. These include the 40GB, 100GB, and Unlimited data plans. However, these also don’t come with any Smart Benefits, like a free Netflix subscription. There are plans with up to three Smart Benefits, but they aren’t currently having a discount, which makes them pretty expensive.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save 11% with 40GB EE plan

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is having a bunch of discounts at EE UK. If you go for the 40GB of data plan, you get a monthly payment of £65 instead of £73, and an upfront payment of £40 instead of £50. You can also get the S22 Ultra with an even nicer discount on the Unlimited plan, which has £72 monthly payments.
£8 off (11%)
£65
£73
Buy at EE UK
 

EE Galaxy S22 Plus deals


Unfortunately, EE isn’t having the same deals for the Galaxy S22 Plus as it is for the Ultra model. Still, there are plenty of carrier plans to choose from which include Smart Benefits too.

Galaxy S22 Plus: get free Netflix and Apple Music with Smart Benefits

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is offered with a bunch of EE UK plans with monthly payments. Some of these include up to three Smart Benefits. We recommend the 40GB of data plan with one Smart Benefit of your choosing. With this plan you pay £50 upfront and £72 monthly.
£72 /mo
Buy at EE UK


EE Galaxy S22 deals


It might be strange, considering the S22 Plus isn’t having any discounts, but the regular Galaxy S22 is. In fact, deals for this phone are almost the same as the ones for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, this also means that the options you can save money don’t include Smart Benefits.

Galaxy S22: Save 17% with 100GB EE plan.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is having a bunch of discounts with select EE UK plans. One of the best deals is with the 100GB of data EE plan. This deal saves you 17% from the monthly payments. Keep in mind that offers with such discounts don't include Smart Benefits.
$10 off (17%)
$49 /mo
$59
Buy at EE UK


This article is updated regularly, so check back later for the latest offers.

Also, you can check our other selections of deals here:
