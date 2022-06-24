Best EE Galaxy S22 deals in June





Considering this carrier is a bit on the expensive side, you'll be glad to hear that currently EE UK is having some great deals on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These include a deal that slashed the monthly payments of the Galaxy S22 by 17%. However, there is a catch. EE UK offers such deals with the condition there are no Smart Benefits. That's something you have to keep in mind, especially if you were planning on getting your Netflix subscription as part of your carrier plan.





EE is a well-known UK carrier that offers the Galaxy S22 series. While EE isn’t popular for its great deals, there are some nice options you can get with its plans. These include Netflix and Apple Music, which you can get if your selected plan has Smart Benefits.While EE is one of the more pricey UK networks, it is one of the most reliable too. The Galaxy S22 phones are sold on monthly plans, which means you don’t need to pay the full price for the phone upfront.