Best Affordable Mobiles phone deals in May 2022

Rado Minkov
Best Affordable Mobiles phone deals in May 2022
Affordable Mobiles is one of the UK's top mobile resellers, so if you're based in the United Kingdom and looking for some good smartphone deals, it's definitely worth checking out.

Below we've selected for you the best Affordable Mobiles deals on phones available right now, and stay tuned; we'll continuously update this list as new offers come up!

Affordable Mobiles phone deals right now


Best iPhone deals from Affordable Mobiles


  • Get the iPhone 13 with a huge 100GB of mobile data for £39 a month. If you want Apple's latest flagship iPhone, and you need a whole lot of mobile data, along with unlimited minutes and texts, this offer is definitely worth your consideration.

iPhone 13 128GB

Get it now with 100GB of data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes.

£39 /mo
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


  • Buy the iPhone 12 with 160GB of mobile data for less. Currently Affordable Mobiles is offering Apple's last-gen iPhone 12 with a data plan at a discounted price – you get 160GB of data as opposed to 60GB for £35 a month.

iPhone 12 64GB

It comes with 160GB of mobile data for the price of 60GB.

£35 /mo
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


  • Get the iPhone 11 with unlimited mobile data, minutes and texts. If you don't care for the latest iPhone, or simply don't like its flat-edge design, then this offer is for you. You can save some money and get the iPhone 11 instead, and for just £27 a month you'll also have unlimited data, texts and minutes.

iPhone 11 64GB

No upfront cost, unlimited data, texts and minutes!

£27
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


Best Samsung deals from Affordable Mobiles


  • Buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for just £23 a month, get 30GB of data, unlimited texts. If you're team Samsung and are looking to get something easier on the pocket than a flagship, the A53 covers all the basics. You can have it for £23 a month, and it comes with 30GB of data, plus unlimited texts and calls.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB

No upfront cost, 30GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes

£23 /mo
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


  • Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 60GB of data for the price of less. Right now you can have the "Fan Edition" Samsung Galaxy S21, the 128GB model, for just £28 a month. It comes with 60GB of data for the price of 50GB too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB

60GB of data for the price of 50, unlimited minutes and texts

£28 /mo
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


  • Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just £23 a month and get 20GB of data. If you don't mind getting a last-gen Galaxy S21 FE, you can save a few pounds and go with this offer instead of the previous one. You'll also be getting unlimited text and minutes with your "Fan Edition" Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

No upfront cost, 20GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes

£23 /mo
Buy at Affordable Mobiles


Are Affordable Mobiles phone deals worth it?


If you're based in the UK and are looking for a good price on a smartphone, along with really solid mobile data plans, then indeed – those Affordable Mobiles deals we have here are definitely worth your consideration.

Stay tuned, as we'll be updating them as new deals pop up and old ones expire.

If you didn't find what you were looking for, you can also expand your UK phone deals hunt by following those other picks:

