Google: OG Pixel Watch will get Wear OS 4

Pixel Watch users to pair their watch to another phone without having to first wipe the data on the timepiece by performing a factory reset. That's good news for users. Developers are reminded that Wear OS 4 is based on Android 13 which is a couple of versions ahead of the Android 11 build used on Wear OS 3. Developers are warned to have their apps ready to handle system behavior changes that take place in Android 12 and









And more importantly, Google has made the first Monday of the month day for Android updates officially a thing of the past. This past year too many Android updates were not released on time (including Android 14 which was originally expected in August). But this is a good thing since it relieves the pressure on Google to release an update on a specific date which could result in too many bugs making it to the final version of an update.





As Google wrote, "We also dug into how we can deliver the highest quality, best tested updates to Pixel users on a consistent basis. As part of this effort, our security updates, bug fixes and feature updates won’t roll out on a specific day each month. Instead, we’ll deploy updates as soon as they’ve completed the necessary tests to ensure they improve the experience for all Pixel customers."