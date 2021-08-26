Notifications
iOS Apple Processors

The iPhone 13 may cost more than expected because of this

Radoslav Minkov
By
2
The iPhone 13 may cost more than expected because of this
A new report by DigiTimes citing unspecified sources claims that TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company, may be raising its prices for advanced sub-7nm process technologies.

One of TSMC's clients is Apple, and as pointed out by Apple Insider, the possibly 5nm Apple A15 processor we're expecting to power the iPhone 13 might be affected by the price hike, and in turn, the iPhone 13's price tag may end up being higher than expected.

In the midst of a global chip shortage, TSMC has reportedly told its clients to expect price increases of up to 30%, with sub-7nm processors in particular to see an increase between 3% and 5%.

Whether this information is true, and in turn will end up affecting the iPhone 13's cost, we'll likely find out next month. The upcoming iPhone 13, 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini are very likely to be officially announced via a virtual September 7 or September 14 event, as per the latest rumors.

For reference, last year's iPhone 12 started at $799, the iPhone 12 Pro was priced at $999 for its base model, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max started at $1,099. Cheapest was the iPhone 12 mini, starting at $699. Those phones are powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor, also manufactured by TSMC.

