The iPhone 13 may cost more than expected because of this

A new report by DigiTimes citing unspecified sources claims that TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company, may be raising its prices for advanced sub-7nm process technologies.One of TSMC's clients is Apple, and as pointed out by Apple Insider , the possibly 5nm Apple A15 processor we're expecting to power the iPhone 13 might be affected by the price hike, and in turn, the iPhone 13's price tag may end up being higher than expected.In the midst of a global chip shortage, TSMC has reportedly told its clients to expect price increases of up to 30%, with sub-7nm processors in particular to see an increase between 3% and 5%.Whether this information is true, and in turn will end up affecting the iPhone 13's cost, we'll likely find out next month. The upcoming iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini are very likely to be officially announced via a virtual September 7 or September 14 event, as per the latest rumors.