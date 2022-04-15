Quiz: Test your Apple knowledge!





<section><h2><h1 style="text-align:center;"><strong>Test your Apple knowledge!</strong></h1></h2><p>So, you think you can tell apples from oranges? Master our quiz and prove it if you dare!</p></section><section><h2><h2>Apple originally had three co-founders. Who was the third one?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the first logo of the company?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was the price of the first Apple computer?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>In 1985 Apple hired a famous director to create the Super Bowl ad for the Macintosh. Who was he?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Apple briefly ventured in another market niche back in 1986. What was it?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>In 1994 Apple released one of the first consumer digital camera models - the QuickTake. How many photos was it able to hold at its maximum resolution?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>In 1996 Apple released a game console. What was its name?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Where does the iPod name come from?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>On every iPhone ad the time displayed on the phone is 9:41 AM. Why?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What salary Steve Jobs was paid for the last 15 years as a CEO of Apple?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Apple has a restriction in place regarding showing iPhones in movies. What is it?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><h4 data-ballot-media-title="Which model of iphone was the first without a headphone jack?">Which iPhone model was the first without a headphone jack?</h4></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What inspired the design of the original Apple AirPods?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which iPhone model was the first to sport a plastic back?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>To raise capital for Apple, co-founder Steve Wozniak had to sell something. What was it?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What was Apple's explanation when the iPhone 4 reception issues first broke out?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Which iPhone model started the so-called Bendgate scandal?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>What did Steve Jobs do to prove that the first iPod prototype could be made smaller?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>When the App Store was launched in 2008 how many apps were available?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>The Apple Watch wasn't Steve Jobs' idea. Whose idea was it?</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Rotten apple</strong></h2></h2><p>Are you sure that's an iPhone peeking out of your pocket? Judging by your answers, it better be a Samsung!</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Green apple</strong></h2></h3><p>Okay, we allow you to buy one Apple device - you'll get more when you pass the 50%! </p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Red apple</strong></h2></h3><p>Congratulations! You're a well-ripe red apple. You know your pedigree and you're allowed to buy as many iPhones as you like. Not that you need our permission.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Golden apple</strong></h2></h3><p>Do you own stocks in Apple? You did astonishingly well - you're our golden apple! A true fan! Next time those perky Android know-it-alls try to intimidate your knowledge, stick this quiz result to their faces!</p></section>









Is that an iPhone 13 Pro Max peeking out of your pocket? Nowadays Apple is mainly known for the iPhone - one of the greatest inventions of this century, some might argue.But do you know the history behind this immense success? All the ups and downs, the sights, the sounds, the smells - as one famous band sings in its latest song.Apple started way back in 1976 as a garage project, and during its nearly 50-year history the company went through a lot of things, dished out a lot of products, saw success and failure. Did you know that Steve Jobs was fired from his own company at some point?If you feel confident in your Apple knowledge, this quiz is for you. Although, everyone should do it at least once, as there are pretty curious and interesting facts buried in there.Even if you’re not an Apple fan, knowing a bit more about the company will help you not only shine in front of your tech-savvy friends, but also understand how the tech industry works.So, give it a try, and share your score in the comments section below.