Quiz: Test your Apple knowledge!2
But do you know the history behind this immense success? All the ups and downs, the sights, the sounds, the smells - as one famous band sings in its latest song.
Apple started way back in 1976 as a garage project, and during its nearly 50-year history the company went through a lot of things, dished out a lot of products, saw success and failure. Did you know that Steve Jobs was fired from his own company at some point?
If you feel confident in your Apple knowledge, this quiz is for you. Although, everyone should do it at least once, as there are pretty curious and interesting facts buried in there.
Even if you’re not an Apple fan, knowing a bit more about the company will help you not only shine in front of your tech-savvy friends, but also understand how the tech industry works.
So, give it a try, and share your score in the comments section below.
More quizzes:
Things that are NOT allowed: