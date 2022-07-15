The Nokia quiz: Test your Nokia knowledge!
It’s Friday again and time for our regular quiz, aiming to jiggle your brain cells around. We did Motorola, we did Apple, we did even Sony. And now it’s time to do Nokia - the brand that once ruled the smartphone world.
Everybody knows Nokia - if not for the Symbian smartphones of old, then for the iconic, ever present in memes, Nokia 3310. The brand is still alive and kicking, although today its market share is pretty tiny compared to its glory days, a decade or so ago.
The Microsoft acquisition also brought a couple of iconic phones to the table, and even though it wasn’t a commercial success, many people loved the Windows experience on a phone (and still do to this day).
Nokia is still a behemoth of a company, and even though the mobile business changed hands several times, there are still people who fondly remember their Nokia phones. My first smartphone was a Nokia E51, built with excruciating attention to detail in Finland (I was very proud of the “Made in Finland” stamp).
We have 20 questions for you to answer, with sprinkles of visual cues here and there, and some history questions, as well (not too many). There’s no counter on the questions, so you can take your time (we hope you won’t cheat, as this is purely for entertainment purposes). The very specific naming scheme of Nokia phones makes this quiz a tad harder but if you’re a true Nokia fan that won’t scare you.
We hope you enjoy the trivia and if you’ve missed our other brand-themed quizzes, you can check them all out in the links down below. There’s also a very popular “Guess the phone” visual cue quiz, so check that one out, too (if you haven’t done so already). Also, share your thoughts in the comments below, along with any recommendations and quiz ideas.
