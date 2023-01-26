Need a phone with a removable battery? TCL and Metro have you covered!

Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
And just when we all thought that removable batteries on smartphones were a thing of the distant past. Our friends at XDA Developers have discovered a brand new phone that will be available in the US soon and will have all of the features you probably miss, all at a crazy low price. But there's a caveat.

The phone in question is the TCL Ion X, and it's a collaboration between Metro and TCL for the US market. The caveat mentioned above has something to do with the specs, as you might've imagined. This phone screams budget, but it does have some cool features that most modern flagships lack.

First and foremost, this phone comes equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery, which might not sound like much by modern standards, but given the modest specs, it will absolutely suffice. Speaking of which, the TCL Ion X is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and has 32 GB of internal storage.



That's quite modest, indeed, but you can expand the storage via the microSD card slot (supporting cards up to 512 GB), and there's a 3.5 mm audio jack as well. Further down the spec sheet, we find a 6-inch 720p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Maybe the best part of this whole package is the price. The TCL Ion X will be available for $119 from Metro in the United States. It's a strange offering, and we would love to see removable batteries on more high-end phones. What do you think about it? Should manufacturers bring removable batteries back?

