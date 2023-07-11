Best Target deals for Prime Day 2023: get a Pixel 7 discount!





Of course, we are mostly hyped up for those sweet Just like last year, major retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are running their own shopping events together with Amazon Prime Day. Target dubs its shopping bonanza Circle Week, and it, too, lets you save big on smartwatches, smartphones, and headphones.





Target Prime Day phone deals





If you want to get yourself a new Pixel phone, Target is currently one of the best places to get one from. At the moment, the retailer has a few nice Circle Week deals on various smartphones, including the Pixel 7 and its bigger brother, the Pixel 7 Pro





Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): Save $100! Grab the best Pixel phone on the market, the Pixel 7 Pro, with a nice $100 discount from Target. The phone has great performance and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $100 off (11%) $799 $899 Buy at Target Google Pixel 6a Unlocked (128GB): Save $50! You can now save $50 on a brand-new Google Pixel 6a. The phone has decent performance and takes awesome photos for a budget-friendly handset. $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at Target Galaxy Note 20 128GB (Refurbished) If you miss the Galaxy Note lineup, then this deal on Target lets you get a 128GB refurbished stylus-wielding phone for just less than $300. A very decent Android mid-ranger that may serve you well, or a decent backup phone! Now, more affordable than ever. $435 off (62%) $264 99 $699 99 Buy at Target Galaxy A13 5G: Save $70! This affordable phone comes with a 6.5” HD+ LCD 90Hz display, 64GB of internal storage, s 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh fast-charging battery and can now be yours for even less. This is an extremely sweet deal! $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Target Google Pixel 7(128GB): Save $100! Grab a Pixel 7 with a nice $100 discount from Target. The phone has great performance, takes great photos and can now be yours for less. $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at Target





Best Target Prime Day tablet deals





Of course, if you want to get a new tablet, instead of a new phone, you can score some decent savings on a new tablet during Target's Circle Week event.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Save $30! This budget-friendly tablet has a long-lasting battery and a decent 10.5-inch display. Furthermore, it is lightweight and portable, and it can now be yours for $30 less. $30 off (13%) $199 99 $229 99 Buy at Target Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Now $300 OFF at Target! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 from Target and save $300 in the process. This tablet can easily become your new laptop as well. Just attach a keyboard to it. $300 off (19%) $1299 99 $1599 99 Buy at Target Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $100! You can also save $100 on a brand new Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This tablet has a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Target





Best Target Prime Day smartwatch deals





In case you want to get your hands on a new smartwatch, Target has you covered on this one as well. At the moment it has a few nice Circle Week deals, through which you can score some decent savings.





Google Pixel Watch: Now $70 OFF at Target Get the Pixel Watch, Google's first ever smartwatch, through this nice Circle Week deal and save $70 in the process. Google's Pixel Watch is a premium smartwatch with many features. $70 off (20%) $279 99 $349 99 Buy at Target Fitbit Sense 2: Now $70 OFF! Target is currently offering the Fitbit Sense 2 at a nice $70 discount. True, the Fitbit Sense 2 may not be a match for the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Galaxy Watch 5, but it also packs features like ECG and smart notifications and even has nice battery life. $70 off (23%) $229 95 $299 95 Buy at Target





Best Prime Day Target headphone deals





Currently, at Target, you can also discover a few pretty awesome Circle Week headphone deals through which you can enhance your listening experience.





Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth headphones Get the Beats Studio3 with a significant discount right now. How big? Well, how does 43% sound to you? $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at Target Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds The Galaxy Buds Live are currently $50 off at Target. A great deal on one of the better Samsung-made wireless buds. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Target Beats Studio Buds: Save $60! Get the nice-sounding Beats Studio Buds from Target and save $60. In addition to their great sound, the earbuds have good battery life and Active Noise Cancelling. $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at Target



