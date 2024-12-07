T-Mobile announces new 5G Internet plans with more value, new benefits
T-Mobile is trying hard to undercut the competition when it comes to internet plans. Over the weekend, the US carrier announced three new 5G Home and Small Business internet plans that offer more value and new customer benefits.
The three new 5G Internet plans revealed this week are called Rely, Amplified, and All-In Internet. One of the most important new benefits attached to all three plans is Price Lock. In this day and age when all companies that offer paid services increase subscription prices every year, it’s important to have some peace of mind knowing that you’ll be paying the same price for at least a couple of years.
Here is a quick rundown of what each of the new 5G Internet plans offer to new and existing T-Mobile customers:
The new 5G Internet plans start as low as $35/month with any voice line and come with perks that are not really new for T-Mobile: no equipment fees, no annual contracts, unlimited data, and a 15-day free trial.
- T-Mobile Rely Internet: All the essentials for reliable Wi-Fi, including unlimited data, a 5G gateway and Price Lock, for an affordable price of $50/month or $35/month with any voice line.
- T-Mobile Amplified Internet: An amped up experience with T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway for faster speeds and Advanced Cyber Security for households or a Mesh device included for small businesses. Available for $60/month or $45/month with any voice line.
- T-Mobile All-In Internet: T-Mobile’s most value-packed 5G Internet plan for customers looking for a premium connectivity experience. It packs nearly $300/year of included value for homes and small businesses. Available for $70/month or $55/month with any voice line.
It’s important to mention that for Home Internet customers, the T-Mobile All-Internet plan comes with everything in the Amplified plan, such as faster 5G gateway and Advanced Cyber Security, plus Hulu and Paramount+ for free, a Mesh device included to enhance Wi-Fi coverage throughout the house and 24/7 support for any smart devices with Assurant Personal TechPro.
According to T-Mobile, the new 5G Internet plans announced this week will be available to new and existing customers starting Wednesday, December 11.
On the other hand, Small Business Internet customers that sign up for T-Mobile’s new All-Internet plan get everything included in the Amplified plan, as well as an additional Mesh device, 24/7 support for smart devices with Assurant Personal TechPro and starting February 2025, Microsoft 365 for free to access Office apps, Microsoft Teams, cloud storage and more.
