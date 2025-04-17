T-Mobile subscriber unable to make sense of $121,042.78 bill
In March, T-Mobile raised monthly prices by $5 per line for customers on some older plans. This month, the company hiked the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee from $3.49 to $3.99 for every voice line and $1.40 to $1.60 for every data-only line. And while seemingly insignificant charges like these add up over time, especially if you have multiple lines, these charges seem like nothing when you look at a customer's $121,042.78 bill.
There have been incidents in the past when T-Mobile customers were hit with unbelievably high bills. This could happen if you travel and you are on an older plan without international roaming for data. In that case, it's advisable to use airplane mode and Wi-Fi and avoid connecting to an international network.
Customers going on a cruise are advised to be a little more careful and turn off roaming while their ship is docked in a US port so that it doesn't connect to the ship's network.
Meanwhile, an automatic payment with AutoPay is scheduled for May 4. However, T-Mobile has apparently committed to working with them before withdrawing funds.
This seems to hint that the bill has not been updated and Drake somehow owes T-Mobile more than $121K. In case they don't have sufficient funds in their account, they might incur a late fee and their service might be canceled.
We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we hear back.
T-Mobile user Drake, who goes by Aromatic-Afternoon13 on Reddit and financed the recently released Pixel 9a through the company, can't make sense of the $121,042.78 bill. That's an insanely high amount and it's not clear whether this is a system error or Drake's own doing.
T-Mobile user Drake doesn't understand why he owes the company more than $121K. | Image Credit - Aromatic-Afternoon13
It's not known if an international trip or a cruise voyage had anything to do with Drake's astronomical bill. Regardless, T-Mobile has apparently offered to assist them and review the bill with them.
