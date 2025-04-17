Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile subscriber unable to make sense of $121,042.78 bill

By
In March, T-Mobile raised monthly prices by $5 per line for customers on some older plans. This month, the company hiked the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee from $3.49 to $3.99 for every voice line and $1.40 to $1.60 for every data-only line. And while seemingly insignificant charges like these add up over time, especially if you have multiple lines, these charges seem like nothing when you look at a customer's $121,042.78 bill.

T-Mobile user Drake, who goes by Aromatic-Afternoon13 on Reddit and financed the recently released Pixel 9a through the company, can't make sense of the $121,042.78 bill. That's an insanely high amount and it's not clear whether this is a system error or Drake's own doing.



There have been incidents in the past when T-Mobile customers were hit with unbelievably high bills. This could happen if you travel and you are on an older plan without international roaming for data. In that case, it's advisable to use airplane mode and Wi-Fi and avoid connecting to an international network.

Customers going on a cruise are advised to be a little more careful and turn off roaming while their ship is docked in a US port so that it doesn't connect to the ship's network.

It's not known if an international trip or a cruise voyage had anything to do with Drake's astronomical bill. Regardless, T-Mobile has apparently offered to assist them and review the bill with them.



Meanwhile, an automatic payment with AutoPay is scheduled for May 4. However, T-Mobile has apparently committed to working with them before withdrawing funds.



This seems to hint that the bill has not been updated and Drake somehow owes T-Mobile more than $121K. In case they don't have sufficient funds in their account, they might incur a late fee and their service might be canceled.

We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
