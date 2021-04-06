Twitter tipster expects to see special coating to fight fingerprints on the iPhone 13 Pro

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 06, 2021, 11:52 PM
Tipster Max Weinbach says that Apple has a new type of coating expected to be found on the iPhone 13 series. Max says that this coating will be found on the iPhone 13 Pro models only. This isn't surprising since Apple often limits its newer and more expensive features to its top of the line models. In a similar vein, Apple is expected to reserve its 120Hz  ProMotion Refresh Rate on the iPhone 13 series to the Pro models.

Weinbach's rumor was originally posted to the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel. "There’s also a new and improved coating on the stainless steel borders of the Pro models," the video says. Max notes that this will make smudges and fingerprints stand out far less. 


Weinbach also says that the matte back for the iPhone 13 is getting refined and will be easier to hold. The tipster says that the iPhone 13 will look very similar to the iPhone 12 except for a smaller notch, 120Hz ProMotion displays, Portrait Mode for video recording, and improved low-light photos. Weinbach expects Apple to feature an Always-On Display with minimal customizability." A few weeks ago Weinbach said, "Current design basically looks like a toned-down lock screen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving the notification, it will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it dimmed down and only temporarily."

Apple should unveil the the iPhone 13 series featuring the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max this coming September.

